His last minutes with Spain?

07/08/2021

On at 08:46 CEST

Irreplaceable wherever you go, Sergio Busquets sowed doubt after the elimination of Spain in the Eurocup. More than doubt, panic. “I do not know. This is not the time to think about me. It is the time to be sad and proud of the team. The future of the team is facing with optimism and it does not matter whether I am here or not,” he replied about his future and about a hypothetical withdrawal. Nothing conclusive, but worrying. More after the huge tournament held and verifying, once again, that he has no relief.

The one from Badia received a stick on June 6. Eight days before Spain made its debut at the Eurocup, it tested positive for COVID. One of the central axes for ‘Lucho’ was lost, for sure, the inaugural duel against Sweden and most likely the second against Poland. Some voices suggested the Asturian coach to relieve him for that great handicap, but he preferred to put up with it. And from his return, in the 5-0 against Slovakia, the Barça midfielder became one of the foundations of the ‘Red’.

LUCHO GIVES YOU THE HANDLE

That blind confidence of the selector, together with the uncertainty generated by the management of his positive, could have decentered anyone. Even more being isolated for 10 days, without seeing his companions. A psychological blow that many would have accused, but that made the Barça midfielder stronger. As we mentioned, after these three games that the Catalan has played, it has become even clearer that he does not have a natural replacement.

Rodri looks good, he does things very well, but neither has the leadership nor the intelligence yet on the pitch of ‘Busi’. Colloquially speaking, he has ‘a lot of soups left’.

NO FAREWELL SCENT

From there, speculation about a possible withdrawal of the national team is on the table. Despite his words, which could be more a product of disappointment after the elimination, the truth is that Sergio did not say goodbye to anyone nor did he make the slightest gesture of living his last moments with the ‘Roja’.

Perhaps there is a period of reflection, but in any case both Luis Enrique and his teammates await him for that Final Four of the Nations League next October where, by the way, Spain will be able to claim its ‘vendetta’ against Italy. On the contrary, it would be a surprise.