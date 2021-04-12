His last game with PSG in the Champions League?

The return matches of Champions League This Tuesday they have an early final in the PSG – Bayern Munich. In the first leg, the Parisians had the opportunity to sentence the tie, but a German team (and much more the Bavarian team) is never beaten until the referee whistles and having a 0-2 in favor, they had to give thanks for a 2-3 final.

To a large extent, PSG won at the Allianz Arena thanks to Mbappé, their franchise player … for now. The footballer has already warned that will not renew and it only remains to determine when he will leave, if this summer with a price to be negotiated with the club that wants him (Florentino Pérez is already doing the math) or the one that comes free, which would be an absolute failure for Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

What happens in the Parc des Princes this Tuesday depends a lot on the PSG project in the medium term. Year after year they have failed in Champions League, and the last blunder was precisely with the Bayern, in the final of 2020. The rematch is an argument more than enough to be motivated, but the fear that they will turn the tie around and send them home is much more.

Bayern does not reach 100%, far from it, with six important casualties such as Süle, Boateng, Lucas Hernández, Lewandowski, Gnabry or Eat (especially the last three), but with a Choupo-Moting in a state of grace. Pochettino cannot be misled one iota, because those of Flick want to demonstrate that they are still a Panzer in Europe.

The future of Mbappé … and that of Neymar?

Although Mbappé has already transferred to PSG that he does not want to renew, an early elimination in the Champions League will inevitably accelerate his departure this summer and not the next, in addition to reducing his price by a few million.

But he is by no means the only high-profile player with multiple teams on the agenda. Another is Neymar Jr. It is almost a tradition that Barcelona sounds to recover the Brazilian, who is crazy to return to meet again with Leo Messi. Now, unlike in previous years, it is Joan Laporta in the presidential chair and that is a not inconsiderable factor. In the same way that it may be the last Champions League match for Mbappé it may also be the last for ‘Ney’, who went to Paris to win the Orejona as leader and is still waiting.

And if not, you can always star again another summer soap opera with the Real Madrid of ‘partener’, especially now that the option Haaland is getting complicated every time the Borussia Dortmund it has castled to prevent the flight of its star. ‘Ney Pai’ is always game.