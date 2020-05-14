Ana Obregón’s son fought for two years to normalize cancer and so that his disease was not associated with death but with a smile.

Álex Lequio passed away on May 13 after completing two hard years of cancer treatment since he was diagnosed with the disease in March 2018. After a first recovery and a relapse in September 2019, the young man’s final goodbye has come in May 2020.

Álex Lequio has been an example to follow throughout his fight. This is often said of all patients, both victims and survivors of cancer but, of course, in his case it is fully deserved.

At just 25 years old, Alex Lequio left his life in Spain, to his family and friends, to take advantage of the opportunity (that others do not have due to lack of financial resources) to go with his mother to live in New York to fight cancer in the Sloan Kettering Center.

Álex continued to use social networks and appeared smiling and optimistic, making jokes and exposing new projects to his followers as a good young entrepreneur. For Ana, the thing was more complex because, as a mother, it is impossible not to fall apart seeing your sick son.

In 2018, on a routine visit to the doctor, he was re-diagnosed with the disease that had recurred after the first months of treatment, and therefore returned to New Jersey for treatment. In an Instagram post he described such a dramatic moment with this funny irony that characterized him so much: "Fascicle VII, second chapter: today in Spaniards on the outskirts the curtain closes on the city of bridges, eternal buildings and streets that are insomniac. We are heading to New Jersey to embark on a new and finicky stage of treatment. Always grateful for your messages of support. A very strong kiss to all fighters"

After the harsh treatment that did not take away her hope, she returned to our country even attending a couple of public events and continued with the next round of chemotherapy at the hospital in Navarra, and then, months later, in January 2019, settled in Barcelona, ​​where he has finally passed away.

Álex taught his parents not to dramatize or hide their feelings. Alessandro Lequio is a reserved and introverted guy but with his son he was able to learn that exposing yourself directly and from the heart is never a mistake.

Ana, on the other hand, suffered and dramatized as is ‘normal’ in such an extreme situation and from Álex learned to smile, think positive and not “make drama about the drama”, as she herself said thanks to the teachings of her son.

This spirit is the one that will prevail in the collective memory and the one that helped Álex to always stay strong, and is that, from the beginning, he said that his intention was to “normalize the word cancer.”

He did not like that the term ‘cancer’ was associated with ‘death’ and, although he has not managed to get ahead, he has inspired many others in his same situation to draw strength and smiles where there are only tears and pain.

In fact, it is difficult to remember Álex without imagining him with his parents and smiling and that is his true victory, to be remembered true to himself and brave as he was.

