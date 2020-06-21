Gerard Piqué He gave the note again last Friday night. After stumbling against Sevilla, the central defender Barcelona dropped that the League is ready for Real Madrid to win and then got involved in social networks with Edu Aguirre, collaborator of El Chiringuito de Jugones.

The Barcelona player had a very bad taste response to the journalist, who valued the controversial statements by the central defender at the conclusion of Barcelona – Sevilla with a « You have to come home crying. »

Before this tweet of Edu Aguirre, the Catalan replied with a «You have crossed the line». All a bad taste hint from a Gerard Piqué who returned to give the note for the umpteenth time and that it seems that a campaign of pressure has begun to be able to win the League.