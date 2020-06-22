He shares that in principle he has not suffered axonal damage in his cranoencephalic trauma

It affects that you have to wait to know the consequences of the accident

Alex Zanardi is still admitted to the ICU of the Le Scotte polyclinic hospital, after the accident he suffered last Friday. Giuseppe Oliveri, the neurosurgeon who operated on him, highlights that his injury is less serious than the one suffered by Michael Schumacher.

Oliveri has released a reassuring message and has relayed that they believe there is no axial damage to the brain. Unlike the injury Schumacher sustained in his ski accident, after which his brain was severely damaged, Zanardi’s injury does not seem as serious, his neurosurgeon explains.

Giuseppe Oliveri does not see axial damage to the brain, that is, in principle does not consider Alex’s attention, memory or processing speed to be affected after the accident.

“A damage as serious as the Schumacher? It is too early to understand the damage. Axonal brain damage seems to have been avoided, but it takes time,” Oliveri told the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Diffuse axonal damage is very extensive damage throughout the cerebral cortex, with which normal cognitive and motor functions are hardly recovered,” he told La Gazzeta dello Sport.

“The brain is a moving organ within a rigid box. Such trauma can also damage areas distant from the site of impact. The point of impact does not show whether there are injuries inside the skull or where they are,” he said.

The neurosurgeon understands the concern about Zanardi’s health. However, ask for patience as it takes time both to know the exact damage and for recovery.

“In injuries of this type, without a doubt we will have to wait a few days, a week or maybe two. We are talking about a fragile patient because he has suffered a major head injury, great care must be taken. The worst is getting anxious and anticipating the times. It is not a good thing, “he said.

Zanardi has remained stable, within gravity, since he underwent surgery, but Oliveri has made it clear that he is not yet out of danger, although his physical form as an athlete works in his favor.

“Will he ever be the same? It is too early to say. For now, the fact that the patient is stable is good news. The most that can be said now is that he has the characteristics of an athlete and, therefore, , it enjoys optimal general conditions. It is something that leads to optimism, “Oliveri added to finish.

MEDICAL BULLETIN – June 22 12:00 CEST

“Alex has spent the third night in intensive care without changes in cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters, while the neurological picture is still serious. The patient is sedated, intubated, and mechanically ventilated. The prognosis is reserved. The multidisciplinary team will evaluate in the next few days any diagnostic-therapeutic action to take. “

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard