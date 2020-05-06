At 53 years old Mike Tyson prepares to return to the ring temporarily. It will be just a couple of exhibition battles for charitable causes, with the aim of helping those who need it most in these difficult times due to the coronavirus. The truth is that he has hardly been training for a week but he has made an impressive physical change. Her training video caused quite a stir on social media.

‘Iron Mike’ has been completely transformed in a few days. The former boxer spoke about it in an interview: “I’ve been hitting with the gloves since last week. It was hard, my body is sore after putting my gloves back on. I am working and will try to return to the ring. I think I will compete in various exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and train to be able to box in three or four fundraising fights. Some of these battles will make money that will go to help homeless people and motherfuckers who have been affected by drugs like me. “

His coach, Rafael Cordeiro, was stunned to see Tyson’s physical condition despite having spent almost 10 years without climbing into a ring. “I didn’t know what to expect when it arrived. He hasn’t hit with gloves in almost 10 years, so I wasn’t expecting to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed and the same power as the 21 and 22 year old boys“The coach commented in an interview with ESPN.

Cordeiro, who is actually a specialist in Muay Thai, explained the work they have been doing these days: «We have worked for three weeks in a row, cardio, gloves, jacket…. Like I said, he’s 53 years old, but when he sets his mind to it, his body inside the ring changes and he has more power, more speed, everything ». On how the boxing legend is, he commented that “I think Mike fought himself for a long, long time. He is proud to be the Mike Tyson that he is today. ”