Fernando Alonso has unleashed the madness in the networks with his new image. The Asturian pilot has reappeared after quarantine with an impressive physique, much slimmer and more fibrous. So much so that his followers have remained with their mouths open to see the snapshot in which he appears next to his mountain bike in the middle of nature.

It is no secret that cycling is one of the passions of the two-time world champion in Formula 1. In fact, about a year ago he tried to buy a cycling team but the idea was frustrated. Taking advantage of confinement, Alonso has dusted off his bicycle and dressed as if he were a professional cyclist, he took it and went on routes. That has led him to lose a few kilos.

In the image he appears with his bike, dressed as a professional cyclist’s kit and sunglasses. Even if What most caught his followers’ attention was the physique that has remained from doing so much sport. All the comments referred to how thin he was, the result of his good diet and the bike routes. Since he could not take the car, Oviedo took the opportunity to resume one of his great passions.

Alonso revealed in a recent interview that he has several bicycles at home: one on the road, one on the mountain and two on time. Whenever he can, he takes the opportunity to go out in Asturias, although living in Switzerland pulls more on the mountain bike. As happened with Marc Gasol, the new image of the Asturian pilot, with several kilos less, has drawn quite a bit of attention and caused a stir in the networks. He is thinner than ever, who knows if it is to prepare for his return to Formula 1.

Everything points to in 2021 Fernando Alonso could return to drive an F1 car by the hand of Renault. The signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari and Ricciardo’s departure to McLaren have left a free seat in the French team, with which the Asturian won his two world championships. The latest rumors suggest that he is the favorite to fill the gap for the Australian and that both sides are negotiating, but there is still nothing official.