His heart is not right, worries actor of A Family of Ten

Actor Carlos Ignacio, part of the successful Televisa series Una Familia de Diez raised the concern of his followers by revealing that his heart is not well.

The beloved 70-year-old actor shared in an interview with the Hoy Program that his heart began to beat very slowly and could “disconnect” at any time, which is why he underwent surgery.

The objective of the surgery was to place in Carlos Ignacio a pacemaker to help control his bradycardia and avoid “scares” in the histrion of A family of ten.

Fortunately, it was through the artist’s voice that his followers found out about the situation and he claimed to be “up to speed” and working after the intervention.

The actor also spoke about another not very entertaining topic, since he is in a quarrel with a cousin for what was his home for many years.

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo’s partner shared that his home is under the care of the government until its situation is clarified. Carlos Ignacio added that this property was inherited by him from his grandmother.

The actor is confident that the situation will soon be solved and he will be able to return to what was his life-long home. Cheers to Carlos!