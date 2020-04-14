The most important stop of Andrés Palop he has done it years after his retirement. The former goalkeeper himself refers to the fact of having overcome the coronavirus after being admitted to the Hospital 9 de Octubre in Valencia for 12 days. He has had a hard time and his testimony is harsh, like that of most infected people who relate their experience with Covid-19. Luckily, the now technical and commentator has been able to deal with the icho bug ’, as announced on his social networks.

«Today on International Goalkeeper Day I do not post any photo of my time in that area, today I have made a great stop to the coronavirus. I have been admitted for 12 days because of the positive for Covid-19. Unfortunately and like many people I became infected and had to be admitted to the hospital. Now I can say that after a few days of having a bad time and a lot of uncertainty, I have tested negative and I am already at home », Palop begins.

The former goalkeeper recounts the tough fight with the virus and thanks the attention: “I want to thank Hospital 9 de Octubre for their prompt attention, I thank from the heart and show all my respects to the doctors, pulmonologists, nurses, radiologists, cleaners, kitchen … And in general to the entire hospital because I do not want to forget anyone, since they have been very important to my recovery. Thank you, thank you and thank you very much, I will never forget all the love and attention that you have given me ».

«Thank you to all my family for being there every day and making me feel strong and loving me. Now to continue in my house for 14 days of isolation and to wait for all this to pass so that I can hug all my relatives. A big hug to everyone, I encourage all the people who are going through this to stay positive and with all the strength to win. Do not weaken and stay strong psychologically. It comes out … Take good care of yourselves », ends the former goalkeeper of Valencia or Sevilla.