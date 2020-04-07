Tottenham released his South Korean attacker Son Heung-min to allow him to do his military service in the country during the confinement period.

The Premier League is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Heung-Min Son has been authorized by Tottenham to return to South Korea to fulfill their military obligations.

“The attacker returned to his country of origin in late March where he is currently under quarantine. Our medical staff are in regular contact as they conclude their recovery after breaking their arm during our 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on February 16 and continue to train, “confirmed the London club in a press release. .

Currently in quarantine, Heung-Min Son is expected to complete a month’s military service instead of the usual 21 months thanks to South Korea’s victory in the last Asian Games.