There are few worse things in life than our Google / Gmail account being stolen. Think about the amount of information you have stored in it. Personal, financial information, contacts, passwords, photographs … Imagine for a moment that one day you get up and cannot enter your account, since someone has changed your password, that is, your account has been hacked and stolen.

The first thing will be to curse ourselves for not having activated the authentication in two steps, the next thing after assimilating the displeasure will be to try to regain control of the account. More or less this is what happened to an Argentine citizen named Micaela Giolito when in September 2019 she realized that someone had stolen her Gmail account. His journey to recover his account is really amazing.

His Gmail account is stolen and he ends up suing Google

According to the Argentine media La Nación, Micaela tried by all means to recover her Gmail password. He did all the steps that the Google website indicated but there was no way. Fed up and possibly desperate, decided to telephone Google Argentina. If it is already maddening to call an insurance company, a bank or an administration, imagine what it must be like to call a technology giant like Google. After several unsuccessful attempts, Micaela decided on a more radical option, to go directly to Google’s offices.

Of course it did not pass the door. The security guard did not let him in and urged him to go to the official means of communication or, failing that, to Google’s offices in the United States. Micaela was fed up, she had lost photographs, university files, personal data, emails and much more sensitive information that would now be in the hands of people with few scruples, but what he hadn’t lost was his desire to keep going.

He hired a lawyer and reported Google to the National Directorate for Consumer Protection and the National Directorate for the Protection of Personal Data. A few months later Micaela returned to recover her account but the complaint continued. Google was sentenced to pay a fine of just over $ 8,000 (Argentine subsidiary) and $ 4,500 for that of the United States, insignificant fines that go to the state’s public coffers. The ruling, which can be consulted at this link, “is the first ruling against Google and this is the consequence of having received a complaint that enabled the investigation and sanction,” explains Eduardo Bertoni, Director of the Agency for Access to Public Information

Luckily the story ended with a happy ending. Micaela recovered her Gmail account as well as all her information and I’m sure that from now on she’s much more careful. First, you will have changed your password to a much more complicated one, you will have enabled two-step verification and you will have learned not to rely solely on the cloud to store all your information. Every cloud has a silver lining? Surely.

