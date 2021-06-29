his gift and video prove that Mazepin is not miserable

As the young Russian pilot has adopted the nickname of “Mazespin” Within the team following his run of incidents this year, Steiner gave the Russian driver a surprise gift on the morning of the race. Styrian Grand Prix 2021.

The team principal gave Mazepin a special spinning top and base, then joked, “It’s Mazespin’s game. Spin this – it’s better than spinning the car!”

Mazepin laughed as he took the gift, and Steiner said he expected nothing else, as the Italian believed that the perception that some have of his pilot is wrong.

“I was not uncomfortable,” he explained. Steiner. “I was quite happy. There is also a happy Nikita Mazepin.”

“He’s not that unhappy boy you all think he is, that miserable young man. He has a good sense of humor.”

Steiner said the posting of a video of Mazepin’s gift being given was deliberate to show the world a different side of the young man from whom he is sometimes portrayed.

“We decided to be a little funnier,” Steiner added. “Here we can also be funny.”

“It always seems that everything that appears on social media about Nikita is about bad things, so there can be good things too, you know? We try to use it to our advantage, and stay away from the naysayers.”

As for on-track performances, Steiner still believes it will be some time before Mazepin and his teammate Mick Schumacher can properly fight their rivals.

Asked about Mazepin’s hopes for a career that doesn’t beat him up, Steiner said he doubted it would be possible until 2022.

Also read:

“Thinking about this year for that to happen will be very difficult,” he said. “The blue flags kill you, because they destroy your tires and it is simply a difficult point, because you are always around the cars, and you cannot perform.”

“We hope that will happen next year. That is our goal, but this year will be difficult “, concluded the manager.

Also read:

GALLERY: The Styrian GP for Nikita Mazepin

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

1/10

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

2/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

3/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

4/10

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

5/10

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

6/10

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

7/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 spins

8/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 spins

9/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 spins

10/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images