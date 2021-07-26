his gesture is already the history of the Games

The celebration of the Egyptian fencer Mohamed Elsayed (Photo: YouTube)

The celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo is a classic of world sport. There have been a multitude of imitations, memes and montages with the shout and gesture of the former Madrid forward.

This Sunday, 18-year-old Egyptian fencer Mohamed Elsayed defeated French favorite Yannick Borel 15-11 in the round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics.

After achieving the last point, the young man took off his protective mask and before shaking hands with his rival, he toured the stage and celebrated with the gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Borel, who had been an Olympic champion in Rio de Janeiro, was the top favorite of the competition and the opponent to beat. The Frenchman is also four times world champion and five times European champion.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

