James Rodríguez could leave Real Madrid but the white club did not want to let him go (.) (SUSANA VERA /)

In his sixth season as a player in Real Madrid –Although two of them were loaned to Bayern Munich– the Colombian James Rodriguez He does not have the amount of minutes he wants to play and he was close to leaving the club in the pass market prior to the start of the current campaign. Recently, he himself admitted that he was not allowed to leave the club he wanted and now a relative of yours has cleared the unknown.

Her adoptive father, Juan Carlos Restrepo, recognized that James had everything agreed to play in the Atletico Madrid of Diego Simeone, who wanted to add the Colombian player to his ranks and the footballer was very excited to play under the orders of the Argentine coach.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid (Infobae)

« James would have preferred to go to Atlético Madrid in case of a transfer. This does not mean that there were no attempts and appreciations from other clubs as well. You feel comfortable in Spain, on a personal level, and was not convinced to change countries, « said his stepfather in dialogue with Radio Marte.

Restrepo He added that the friendly they played on American soil, where the Athlete He scored seven goals for the white club, it could have influenced that decision: « The negotiation was there, it may be that the friendly summer game influenced. But in the end, Real, who wants to dominate in Spain and the world, still considers the player to be important to his team and decided not to sell him. This was the official position. «

James Rodríguez was also close to going to Napoli because of his great relationship with Ancelotti.

Another firm offer I had James Rodriguez was to play in the SSC Napolibecause at that time the coach was Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he forged a great bond in Madrid and also in Munich. And Juan Carlos Restrepo does not rule out that this possibility can now occur.

« I don’t think James has closed the negotiations with Naples, an important club with great prospects, so with Ancelotti there is great human esteem and professional as anyone knows her. In my opinion, as James’ adoptive father, I think the point was that in order for someone like him to be transferred, you have to agree on many points and in many ways. He has nothing against Napolés. In fact, he and David Ospina have a great relationship, professional and human.. If you have not reached Napolés, it is only because some factors have not coincided. When he found out about Atlético, he put that possibility in mind compared to the others for many reasons, especially the family that I mentioned earlier« He stressed.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

James Rodríguez broke the silence: « Real Madrid did not let me go to the club I wanted »

Tino Asprilla’s outburst against Zidane for James Rodríguez’s lack of minutes at Real Madrid