“His father is a better person than him”

04/12/2021 at 10:01 PM CEST

Off the pitch there was also a battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. On the field, a play in which the VAR intervened and ended up canceling a goal by Cavani, left Son on the field for a few minutes, was taken to a press conference by the coach ‘red devil’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A few words to which he wanted to respond Mourinho.

“If my son lays down for ten minutes and needs all his classmates to help him get up, I wouldn’t give him dinner. We weren’t scammed, but the referee was, “Solskjaer said.

Mourinho, very angry, did not remain silent.

“I’m very surprised that after Ole’s comment about Son, you don’t ask me questions about it. And I’ve already told Ole. If I were the one to say that player A, B or C from another club if he were my son would not give him dinner tonight, or something like that, what would be the reaction? I think it is very sad that you do not ask me, that you do not have the moral honesty to treat me in the same way that you treat others& rdquor ;, Mourinho began, addressing the journalists in the room.

“In relation to that I just want to say that Son is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because as a father, and I am a father, you always have to feed your children. It doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your children, you steal. I have already told Ole what I think of his comments “, he added before sending another message to the press:” I am very disappointed that you have ignored the dimension of that comment & rdquor ;.