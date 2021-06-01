“His family”, daughter of Paul Walker in tender photo with Vin Diesel | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Meadow Walker already has 21 years of age and in social networks it is always the sensation sharing some moments with his close people, this time the daughter of Paul Walker He decided to share a touching and tender photograph in which he was with one of his father’s most important companions in the fast and furious film: Vin Diesel.

Of course, her life changed radically since that unfortunate event in which her father lost his life, however, the young woman was practically adopted by the actor’s best friends, that’s right, the interpreter who plays Dominique Toreto now he serves as his father figure.

He has even been living as his own family, spending quality time as if of his own. family it will be. Now the model and also influencer. published a photograph in which he appears hugging Vin Diesel and also his daughter Hania, describing what your family is about.

You may also be interested: Exclusive and impressive, the Paul Walker automotive collection

It is not the first time that this model uploads a similar photograph, in fact in June 2020 shared that he was with Vin Diesel’s three children also writing that it was his family forever, in the photos in which it is seen that he is they are having a great time.

Paul Walker’s daughter has become a star of social media Now she is a model Influencers and of course she already has several million followers adding more than 2.5 million and of course keeping her audience entertained with her publications.

When he turned 21, Vin Diesel wrote him some words that touch your heart in which he expresses: “I could say that I am very proud of the person you are becoming, but the truth is that I was always proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know you wanted to do something great in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry up. I love you girl”.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The relationship between the actor and the now model is very cute and fraternal, in fact he has been taking care of her legally until she became of legal age.

Despite the fact that Paul Walker’s daughter spent the first years of her life with her mother Rebeca Mac Brain In 2011 she moved to California to be with her father who got full custody. Paul Walker planned his contracts and his life around her so that he could have time to spend with her.

The Paul Walker Foundation was left responsible for his father’s institution, in which the objective is to do good, although lately he has been focusing on animal care and above all on taking care of the oceans, as well as committing to health workers and banks of foods to help.