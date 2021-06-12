His ex-girlfriend reveals evidence, Drake Bell has more against him | INSTAGRAM

Recently the famous actor Y singer Drake Bell known for his series of “Drake and Josh” He was arrested for crimes against minors and now one of his ex-girlfriends has gone to the one in charge of revealing more evidence and evidence with screenshots and everything from other girls who have contacted her to tell about her experience just like she has done .

That’s right, the young woman was in charge of revealing many more evidence against Drake who was already arrested on June 4 in Ohio, United States with serious accusations against minors although he was released.

After this news was given Jimi Ono, one of the actor’s ex-girlfriends decided to tell his story and reveal that he also has many more tests with minors who have told everything they lived with him.

You may also be interested: To Jail !, Drake Bell incarcerated for crimes with minors

The young woman was in charge of publishing it through her account Tik Tok where he affirmed that after being with him for several years in a relationship between 2006 and 2009, he was constantly using verbal and physical violence.

It wasn’t until very recently that I realized that this situation is not something that all women have to go through.

The young woman pointed out that she was 16 years old when she began her relationship with Drake and that she was also living with him, but after one year of dating, the negative began.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“I received verbal ab * so, imagine the worst kind of these ab * sos and that is what I received. Then it was physical to throw things and everything even dragged me down the stairs of our house in California, my face hit every step when going down and I have photos as proof. “

After sharing this video, more people came and shared their experience with her, so she assures herself that she prefers not to talk about it yet but that she will.

The testimonies are of young people between 15 and 16 years who have had relations with Drake is called.

According to TMZ, the American has pleaded not guilty and posted a $ 2,500 bond to leave in addition to having a restraining order not to approach the people allegedly affected.

This information reveals that there is a new hearing scheduled for June 23, so the singer’s legal situation is not yet complete and he could return to prison.