At the end of February, the FA (English Football Association) made a harsh sanction official Kiko Casilla for an episode of racism that took place last 2019, at the beginning of this season. The agency fined him after the investigation with 70,000 euros and eight sanction matches the goalkeeper who is currently in the Leeds United. It all happened during a game against him Charlton united in September of that year, when the Spanish racially insulted the young striker Jonathan Leko. The player denounced the events and months later everything materialized, pointing to Casilla as guilty for proliferating these racist insults.

The Daily Mail states this week that so far, not even itself Leeds United as a club nor Kiko Casilla, Despite being found guilty after the investigation, they have apologized to the player who was the subject of racist insults, Jonathan Leko. The sources of the British newspaper label the events as “shameful” and that, after a month and a half of the sentence passed by the FA, the Spanish goalkeeper has not yet apologized, publicly or privately, to the footballer born in Kinshasa (Congo ) but nationalized English.

From the environment of the Charlton and the footballer, they dictate that it is “deplorable” that neither club nor player have apologized, especially when they accepted the sentence that marked the FA and they did not appeal at no time the sanction. In fact, the statement issued by the Leeds after the sanction, he pointed out that despite “we do not tolerate any form of discrimination”, they affirm that “Kiko has always denied making racist comments”.

The Spanish goalkeeper himself wrote his point of view on social networks after the sentence passed, in which he did not ask for forgiveness. «I am totally in favor of any persecution to eliminate this scourge of racism. However, I want to say that these five months have been the most difficult of my professional career, and I don’t feel at all that the guilty verdict is a reflection of what really happened«, Pointed Box in his letter, which closed as follows: «I am sure that my family, friends, colleagues and technical bodies with whom I have worked all these years in my professional career know that I would never use meaningful words and racist connotations, and that my respectful behavior towards the rival since I started my career has always been honest and with maximum fair play «.