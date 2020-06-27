Gerard Piqué spoke on social networks after Barça’s painful draw in Balaídos. The central defender, author of the foul that caused Iago Aspas’s final goal, put a message in English that translated into Castilian said «we were destined to pretend. To pretend ».

We were fated to pretend. To pretend. – Gerard Piqué (@ 3gerardpique) June 27, 2020

Many fans reacted on social networks to the comment of a Piqué that for many evoked the name of a song by the American rock group MGMT. Piqué did not clarify what the message was about, but it is strange because he does not usually post in English.

Others, however, They assured that Piqué accused Rafinha of feigning the fault that gave rise to Celta’s second goal. The central defender knocked down his former teammate and Aspas later scored from a direct free kick.

The fact is that Piqué does not live his best moments as a Barça player. This season they have taken out more cards than in his entire career and he is not performing at his best level. The defender has had a bad week after learning that the Davis Cup was finally canceled until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.