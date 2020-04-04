The wife of former Kobe Bryant star Vanessa Bryant, this Saturday showed her gratitude to all the components of the Basketball Hall of Fame, for naming her husband in the 2020 edition, which will be held on August 29.

“Without a doubt, her presence in the Hall of Fame has been the highlight of her career,” said Vanessa Bryant, accompanied by her eldest daughter Natalia, in a short interview on ESPN, from her home.

“It is a great achievement and a great honor, and we are very proud of him & rdquor ;, he said. “Every achievement he made as a basketball player was one more step to reach this recognition,” he said.

A little comfort

“Obviously we would have liked him to be here to celebrate it,” he said. “We are incredibly proud of him and possibly find some comfort in knowing he was going to be in the Hall of Fame in 2020,” Vanessa said.

The couple had been married for 19 years, and they had four daughters, Natalia, the oldest (17 years old), Gianna, who died in the helicopter accident with her father, Bianka (3) and Capri, at just nine months old.

