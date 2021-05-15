his Davis had half the audience than the Madrid Open

Gerard Piqué wants to recover Madrid. The president of the group Kosmos, organizer of the Davis Cup, hung a controversial poster in the center of the capital of Spain with a message that seems to rally its potential audience. “In Madrid we are right and wrong”, with the words “from the right” in a big way in a clear nod to the recent presidential elections of the Community in which Isabel Díaz Ayuso devastated.

The footballer and businessman has reason to worry after the first edition of the flag tournament of the International Tennis Federation did not have the expected reception in the Caja Mágica. The data does not lie and, according to a report published by Madrid Destino –belonging to the City Council– Gerard Piqué’s event was surpassed in its last edition held in 2019 by the Madrid Open to the point of doubling it in number of face-to-face attendees on the pitch.

278,110 spectators attended the Madrid Open for the 133,880 who attended the Piqué show. The most striking thing is that Rafa Nadal failed to reach the final of the ATP tournament and he did lead Spain to victory in the Davis Cup, securing a full house on center court Manolo Santana.

Although Gerard Piqué worked hard to promote the event, allowing himself to be interviewed on various television programs and even using his wife Shakira as a musical magnet – through a performance in the final – the success of the Davis Cup was relative compared to others. events that were held in the capital of Spain. It is true that The Madrid Open has a very long tradition and that perhaps the dates –The beginning of May against the end of November– benefited the tournament directed by Feliciano López.

Piqué has already got down to work to make the 2021 edition a success following the Madrid Open strategy advertising months in advance. The message, however, seems to be from the center-back’s own crop, who has played with his classic ambiguity to ‘rally’ the public that will attend the Davis Cup. “In Madrid we are from the right and from the reverse.”