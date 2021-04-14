his daughter Rocío Carrasco sold it for almost 900,000 euros

Rocío Jurado had an apartment in Miami from which she organized her American tour and where the parties that La Más Grande offered for the New Year took place, in which she gathered her closest friends. However, a few years ago his daughter, Rocío Carrasco, sold the house for a figure close to 900,000 euros.

Specifically, it was one of the houses located in the Capobella building, a luxury apartment block that is very close to the famous Fontainebleau hotel, on the important Collins Avenue in Miami.

Rocío Carrasco sold her mother’s house for an amount close to 900,000 euros, as reported by Vanitatis and Idealista magazine, the real estate portal. The interior of the house has three rooms, a living room with views of the sea and the canal, a dining room, a service area and bathrooms.

Capobella Building, where Rocío Jurado had her property.GTRES

On the outside, it has a large terrace that surrounds all the surroundings of the house, which made this place one of the singer’s favorites to gather her friends at the evenings she organized. Also, it had direct access to the beach.

It also had two swimming pools, one with cold water and another with hot water jaccuzzi, as he showed to the magazine Lecturas in the 80s. In addition, the white color stood out in the central room, as in the living room, where mirrors and great luminosity also dominated.

This property of Rocío Jurado could be the issue that broke the relationship between Rocío Carrasco and Ortega Cano, since it was part of the inheritance he left behind. The house was owned 50% between the singer and Ortega Cano. The latter was in favor of waiting a while to sell the property, but Rocío Carrasco decided to sell it, supposedly. This theme will also be one of those shown in the documentary series Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive.

Rocío Jurado and Ortega Cano on a boat in Miami. © GTRESONLINE