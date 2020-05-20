Paco Arevalo, has overcome the breast cancer that she suffered. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Núria, the daughter of the humorist Paco Arévalo, has overcome the breast cancer that she suffered.

Paco Arévalo has always been characterized by his positivism and his sense of humor, not only professionally but also personally.

her daughter Núria suffered from breast cancer. “data-reactid =” 26 “> Recently the humorist wanted to share with all his Instagram followers that he was going through one of the hardest moments of his life. Arévalo explained, yes, without losing his smile, that his daughter Núria suffered breast cancer

With a photo next to her, Paco wrote: “My daughter Nuria, my treasure has just come from her chemotherapy session. As always smiling and he says to me ‘Dad sends a kiss to all of Spain for me. Tell them they are brave and I love them very much. ’ Tell them they are brave and I love them very much. “

And he adds: “The truth is that we had a very bad time at the beginning, with a lot of uncertainty because when you find out about one of these things, you don’t know what will happen. But it is true that from the first moment the doctor gave us hope, it was on time and it has been so. In the end we sing (for the moment) victory and even within 15 days they have to see it ”.

She is a 180º change, from being sad, with little desire, to coming with joy, with desire for everything. That pain inside her, those little doubts have already disappeared when the doctor told her and she is eternally grateful to all the doctors, super happy. Today is another girl. “” Data-reactid = “37”> Now that the fear has passed and the disease remains as a bad memory, Paco focuses on the happiness of Núria and her other son: “The smile that he brought today My daughter and joy, that is the best thing for me in this life. Both she and her brother have come very happy. She is a 180º change, from being sad, with little desire, to coming with joy, with desire for everything. That pain inside her, those little doubts have already disappeared when the doctor told her and she is eternally grateful to all the doctors, super happy. Today is another girl. “

