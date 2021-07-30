“His cruel indifference is distressing” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Disney has reacted to the lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson filed against it, for the simultaneous premiere of ‘Black Widow’ in theaters and on the Disney + streaming service.

In a statement issued Thursday, July 29, Disney criticized Scarlett Johansson’s “cruel indifference” to the exceptional context of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This complaint is especially sad and distressing in its cruel disregard for the horrible, prolonged and global effects of the coronavirus pandemic”

DISNEY

Disney denies breach of contract, as Scarlett Johansson accuses

Likewise, Disney assured that Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit for breach of contract has “no basis”, since it has been fully executed.

Disney has fully honored Johansson’s contract. What’s more, the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney + with premium access has significantly expanded his ability to earn additional compensation in excess of the $ 20 million he has received to date. “

DISNEY

Scarlett Johansson, star of ‘Black Widow’, sued Disney in a Los Angeles court on Thursday for breach of contract.

The actress claims that her contract with Disney guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, hence she had agreed to tie her salary, in large part, to box office profits.

“Disney was well aware of this promise, but still instructed Marvel to violate their promise and instead release the film on Disney + the same day it hit theaters.”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON LAWSUIT

The complaint adds that Disney “intentionally induced the breach of Marvel’s contract, without justification,” with a single objective:

“Prevent Scarlett Johansson from getting the full benefits of her Marvel deal”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON LAWSUIT

How much money has ‘Black Widow’ managed to raise in theaters and streaming?

“Black Widow” is the first film that Marvel has released since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is also the last film with which Scarlett Johansson says goodbye to her character Natasha after more than a decade playing her in the superhero saga.

‘Black Widow’ grossed $ 80 million in its opening weekend in theaters in the US and Canada. The film added another 78 million dollars in the international market.

Disney detailed, in a very unusual gesture and commented on in Hollywood, that it had achieved 60 million more for sales on the Disney + platform in its first weekend.

