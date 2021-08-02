His childhood home is declared ‘historical heritage’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Aberdeen Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation, hometown of Kurt Cobain, declared the childhood home of the artist as historical heritage.

According to media information, the current owners of the house – located in the state of Washington – will turn the place into an exhibition and tribute to Kurt Cobain.

Therefore, they work on reconstruction tasks to give the property the original touch of the 70s and 80s; time in which he resided Kurt Cobain.

Kurt Cobain’s childhood home is recognized as ‘historical heritage’

In 2018, Lee Bacon and his wife bought the Cobain family – for more than 4.4 million pesos – the home Aberdeen, where the iconic artist lived some years of his childhood.

After acquiring the property, the couple began to restore it to its original characteristics to make it a kind of exhibition and tribute.

“The exterior of the house, now yellow, will be repainted to match the ‘light colored fern’ and ‘dark mint’ colors that it wore in the 1970s.” LEE BACON

KURT COBAIN’S HOUSE (ELAINE THOMPSON / AP)

The interior of the home, for its part, will have some original furniture from the family of Kurt Cobain:

The dining room The porcelain sideboard The mattress and bedroom set of Kurt Cobain and his sister Kim Wood kitchen cabinets

In this regard, the Aberdeen Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation announced that the childhood home of Kurt Cobain would receive the appointment of historical heritage.

However, the area’s residential regulations do not allow a full-time museum to be opened in honor of the celebrity.

“Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt’s life and early career, with museum details. The next chapter is how to make that happen. ”LEE BACON

Plans to “recreate the house” of Kurt Cobain as in the 70s and 80s

Get the statement from historical heritage It was only the first part of the plans for the Kurt Cobain’s childhood home.

Lee Bacon has come up with the idea of ​​organizing private tours for those visitors who want to know more in depth – and with physical details – the life of the artist.

On each guided tour, fans will appreciate the 140-square-meter home; including the bedroom of Kurt Cobain and the room where he used to practice guitar.

In addition, Lee Bacon has a building in the center of Aberdeen that will function as “the departure center for information, tours and exclusive transportation to the house”.

Through instruments, photographs and personal items of Kurt Cobain, the owner will “tell the story” of the childhood home of the immortal rock icon.

KURT COBAIN’S HOUSE (SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT / .)

While the plans laid out for the Kurt Cobain’s childhood home seem long-term, Lee Bacon said these are between “90 and 95% complete.”

He also detailed that the place will have a plaque in front as a memorial in honor of Kurt Cobain.

“We have to write it for someone in the future, 20 years from now, who wants to learn about Kurt. We want it to be for someone who doesn’t know who he was, ”he said.

With information from RT and RollingStone