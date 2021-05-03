his cheapest watch falls to 40 euros

The Xiaomi smartwatch is one of the best options if you are looking for something cheap and safe.

Thanks to one of the AliExpress offers you can take the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite for only 40 euros. A smartwatch can be the best companion for your smartphone, and this is one of the cheapest. We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite at the best price

The Xiaomi watch has a 1.4-inch full-color LCD panel. It is waterproof, you can submerge it and use it while doing sports without any fear. In addition, you will not have to be aware of the battery, promises up to 9 days of autonomy.

