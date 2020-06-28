Gastón del Castillo, brother of Kun Agüero, has signed for Olivenza FC, Extremadura team from the Third Division (Group XIV), as announced by the Pacense club. The Argentine midfielder, whom the entity has thanked – through social networks – for the effort made to opt for the oliventino club, comes from the Mexican team of Saltillo FC, which this season has participated in Group I of the Seria A.

Gastón del Castillo Agüero, 23, started his football career at the Argentine Independent and in 2016 signed for Cádiz, in a season in which, with the exception of two games played, he did not enter the calls. Back in Argentina, he returned to Independent, he was loaned to Arsenal de Sarandí and Newell’s Old Boys, and later he played for Saltillo FC de México.

After his experience in that country, he has now wanted to return to Spain, where his brother stood out in Europe with Atlético de Madrid, signing for Olivenza, with whom he will try to publicize his football in our country. At 23 years old, Agüero’s brother has an opportunity to relaunch his football career, not very successful so far.

Extra sports problems

A Gastón del Castillo who has also starred in some shady episode off the pitch. In 2019 he was arrested after being denounced for « delivering » a young woman to be sexually abused. According to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, the victim met the footballer during a party organized by Alexander Gastón del Castillo himself on Friday night in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo

After having consensual intercourse, the accused would have ‘delivered’ the young woman to a friend. In the darkness of the room and upon realizing the deception, the young woman called 911 and was assisted by the police.