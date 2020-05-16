© External

Clemente Lequio, in a file image. (Cordon Press)

The death of Alex Lequio It has sparked a huge wave of pain and support from all who were part of his life. Among the most emotional messages that have been read included those of his parents who live these days very hard times, but also those of friends and acquaintances of the young man who shared moments of struggle but also of happiness.

One of the first to express that pain was his brother Gracious. The son of Alessandro Lequio and Antonia dell’Atte, who has always lived keeping a low profile facing the media, broke his silence to express the great pain he felt.

Now, when two days of intense grief are over, he breaks that privacy again, as he himself expresses in his message, to rescue some of the moments he shared with his brother in which we see both having very good times.

“Few moments together, but good, private and so far not shared. The more I look at your photos I wonder how it is possible, why life can be so unfair? You didn’t deserve this. No one deserves this pain. Thank you very much to all for the messages of support that you have sent not only to me, but to the whole family. It is incredible and moving to see how many you have been. This shows how much Alex is loved and the indelible example that he has left in him to face the disease with courage, bravery and dignity as a true gladiator to the end. I love you Everyone loves you Alex and believe me you will never be forgotten. “

A very good relationship

Clemente is the only son of Alessandro Lequio and Antonia Dell’Atte, and he has always led a very discreet life and has dedicated himself to making his way as a DJ without pulling surnames. He had a good relationship with his brother Álex. In fact, when he was receiving medical attention in New York, Clemente traveled there from Miami, where he is installed for professional reasons, to meet his brother, who wanted to show his support during those difficult times for him, not only with his messages, also with their presence. There was no graphic document, nor have there been any statements from him in all these months.

He was one of the first to send a goodbye message to his brother: “Breathe deep. Enjoy life. Some of you take it for granted (Take a deep breath. Enjoy life. Some take it for granted). ‘ This was his last message. I love you Alex, an immense pain that in very small part is alleviated by thinking that you are no longer suffering. Someday we will see each other again and we will be able to enjoy all the time lost and wasted. “

The message accompanied it with a series of images in which we could see the two young people together with Ana and Alessandro.

As early as 2016, Clemente’s statements showed that the relationship between the two was good: “There are those who believe that we have been estranged or that we have not gotten along well, but it is not true. We get along great and we see each other often, but people he doesn’t know, “said Clemente, who was still managing his relationship with his younger brother in a very private and remote way.