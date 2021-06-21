His best films, from ‘Orlando’ to ‘Okja’

Tilda swinton it never goes unnoticed. The actress, with her 60 years just turned, has managed to build an enviable filmography, with films where she has demonstrated her chameleonic capacity and her hypnotic quality. He is able to get into the skin of any character (young or old, man or woman, heroine or villain, witch or vampire) and make it completely his. Yes, Tilda Swinton is one of the greatest actresses of our generation, and, without a doubt, the most versatile. And that is why we have put together in this list his ten best performances on the big screen. Those roles that we will always remember her for, and that represent a legacy of excellence.

We talk about movies like ‘We need to talk about Kevin’ by Lynne Ramsay, based on the novel by Lionel Shriver and where Swinton plays a mother facing the evil of her son, ‘Only Lovers Survive’ by Jim Jarmusch, where he puts on the vampire fangs to interpret with Tom Hiddleston what life would be like for some very ‘hipsters’ bloodsuckers, and also the ‘Suspiria’ by Luca Guadagnino, an equally loved and hated remake where the actress brought (at least) two completely different characters to life. She is also a regular in the cinema of Bong joon-ho, for who played a repellent villain in ‘Snowpiercer‘, and another antagonist (even more repellent) in’Okja‘, produced by Netflix. She is the type of actress that as soon as you can find yourself in a movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as ‘Doctor Strange’ as in a small short film directed by Pedro Almodóvar, ‘La voz humana’. And from there to the relentless boss of ‘And suddenly you’ by Judd Apatow, or your old rich woman in Wes Anderson’s ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’, with whom he has also worked on several occasions.

What was said: Tilda Swinton has become in her more than 30 years of career an essential actress. Deciding is complicated, but … Here they go! The best roles of his filmography. Do you agree with our list?

Eva Khatchadourian in ‘We need to talk about Kevin’ (2011)

Being a courageous mother is never easy, and less if it turns out that your son could be the Antichrist. This wonderful movie by Lynne ramsay gifted us with one of Swinton’s best performances, on a dazzling tour de force with his son in fiction, Ezra Miller. Based on the novel by Lionel shriverIt is a powerful film that is magnified by the performance of the actress.

Orlando in ‘Orlando’ (1992)

Adaptation of the famous novel by Virginia Woolf, this movie showed us the most androgynous Swinton, more cultural and mysterious, in a film directed by Sally potter. Perhaps it is one of his best roles precisely because he has that mysticism, appeal and uniqueness of the Orlando of the original story. It was a perfect match.

Mason in ‘Snowbreaker’ (2013)

As good she is wonderful, but as a villain she is even better. Swinton rejoined forces with the South Korean Bong joon-ho for this dystopian film that takes place aboard a moving train. The actress plays the president who ensures that the status quo of the train cars, organized according to social class, does not change.

Karen Crowder in ‘Michael Clayton’ (2007)

Although it was George Clooney in the role of a law firm’s efficient watchdog (cleaning up the dirty laundry) who carried the weight of the protagonist, it was Tilda Swinton who took the lead. Oscar for Best Supporting Actress to home. So far, it has been his only nomination and victory, thanks to this Tony Gilroy film in which he is coming out as a visible face of the corrupt establishment.

Eve in ‘Only Lovers Survive’ (2010)

Vampires were never so hipsters like in this movie of Jim Jarmusch, where Swinton and Tom Hiddleston play a couple whose love is as immortal as themselves. Both kill the hours with music, books and maintaining an enviable mane. The actress manages (as always!) To create a hypnotic, disturbing character, the kind that you can’t stop looking at.

Lucy and Nancy Watching in ‘Okja’ (2017)

Again, Swinton takes on the shoes of two different characters, although this time they share blood. The Twins Watching, owners of the most successful meat company of the future, are the instigators of the Super Pigs project that will start this Netflix movie directed by Bong Joon-ho.

Isabella in ‘Eduardo II’ (1991)

It is not the one we watch the longest on screen, but this was the culmination of his collaborations with Derek Jarman, with whom he came to shoot eight films before his death in 1994. In some way, the filmmaker was the first to see great cinematographic potential in it (in addition to an iconic image for his contributions to the New Queer Cinema), and this reached its peak with the role of Isabella, the sexually frustrated wife of the king.

Margaret Hall in ‘Deep Down’ (2001)

It’s the movie that marked a before and after for Swinton in his fame in the United States, That’s right. In her role as a mother who is willing to do anything for her son (even cover up a murder), she immerses herself in a modern film noir show, where things are getting worse by the minute. His performance in this movie by Scott McGehee and David Siegel it is magnificent.

Julia in ‘Julia’ (2008)

If something is surprising about this character, it is how It differs from everything Swinton had us used to. Here she plays an alcoholic with suicidal tendencies and an uncompromising eccentric attitude. No mysticism or hypnotic glances. Julia is an earthquake, to what Gena Rowlands in ‘A Woman Under the Influence’, and the actress is carried away by her spirit in this film by the Frenchman Érick Zonca.

Madame Blanc, Dr. Josef Klemperer and Helena Markos in ‘Suspiria’ (2018)

It seems that Swinton was not content with just playing a part in the remake of Dario Argento’s ‘Suspiria’, and he booked up to three (that we know of at the moment). With his friend and regular collaborator Luca Guadagnino they devised the Klemperer hoax (who, until they finally admitted it, was played by a certain Lutz Ebersdorf) and kept the secret about Markos (who only appears at the end of the film). Madame Blanc, yes, was his main character from the beginning. Three papers for the price of one.

