his best cinema phrases

John Joseph Nicholson, better known simply as Jack Nicholson, was born on April 22, 1937 in Neptune City, New Jersey. Roger corman He was the first to bet on the actor, offering him small roles in his many productions. Its premiere was in ‘Scream, killer‘, from 1958, but his rise to fame came in 1969 when Dennis Hopper, who was making his directorial debut, counted on him to join the adventure he was planning with Peter fonda. When it was released ‘Easy rider‘began the legend.

With the adventure of the quiet bikers came the first of his twelve Oscar nominations, three of them statuettes after the ceremony: ‘Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus‘(Milos Forman, 1975),’The strength of affection‘(James L. Brooks, 1983) and’Better … impossible‘(James L. Brooks, 1997).

To celebrate the birthday of the unrepeatable performer, we have selected some of the most famous phrases spoken by his characters on a big screen. ‘Infiltrated‘(Martin Scorsese, 2006),’Better … impossible‘(James L. Brooks, 1997),’Batman‘(Tim Burton, 1989),’The glow‘(Stanley Kubrick, 1980),’Some good men‘(Rob Reiner, 1992),’Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus‘(Milos Forman, 1975),’Easy Rider (Looking for my destiny)‘(Dennis Hopper, 1969) and’The shop of horrors‘(Roger Corman, 1960) are part of this selection but, to pay tribute to Nicholson, we cannot forget jewels such as’The shooting‘(Mount Hellman, 1966),’The last duty‘(Hal Ashby, 1973),’Chinatown‘(Roman Polanski, 1974),’The reporter‘(Michelangelo Antonioni, 1975),’the postman Always calls two times‘(Bob Rafelson, 1981),’Reds‘(Warren Beatty, 1981),’The strength of affection‘(James L. Brooks, 1983),’The honor of the Prizzi‘(John Huston, 1985),’The Witches of Eastwick‘(George Miller, 1987) or’Mars Attacks!‘(Tim Burton, 1996).

Getty Images

