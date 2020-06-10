The most recent Arrowverse series ended its first season with the introduction of Bruce Wayne, or something like that, so there is a possibility that Joker would enter the second season of ‘Batwoman’.

Actor Warren Christie has joined the cast as the face of the late Bruce. The only thing is that his face is attached to Tommy Elliot, aka Hush, who has been surgically altered to look like Gotham City’s favorite son.

It is possible that the introduction of Batman can be overcome in the second season, by the appearance of the Clown Prince of Crime himself.

According to sources close to The CW, Joker would enter the second season of ‘Batwoman’.

This will be a surprise to fans as the first season established that the villain was dead, and at the hands of Batman no less. However, we have heard that this will be revealed as false when the characters discover that he is still alive.

We don’t know exactly how Joker’s comeback will come about, but it may be related to Hush’s big twist in the ending. Let’s say that on the Arrowverse, the clown knows Batman’s true identity.

Maybe Bruce didn’t really kill him and he’s been going unnoticed and recovering ever sinceBut when Hush begins to pose as his enemy, he can’t resist returning to Gotham City to challenge the hero once again.

Although obviously, you will be disappointed to discover that this Bruce is fake.

Right now, this is a complete conjecture, but in any case, adding Joker to the formula may help cool the controversy over Kate Kane’s departure from the show.

Likewise, other reports say Scarecrow might appear as well, but losing its lead actress is a major stumbling block to the second season of ‘Batwoman.’