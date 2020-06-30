Bray Wyatt is back and with the character of the “world-eater”, who will fight Braun Strowman in a non-title match in Swamp Fight mode, which will give the name “Show of Horror” to the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 event.

The funny thing is that Wyatt had had a fight with Strawman in Money in the Bank, but he took time out of the company, so Miz and Morrison were taken as transitional opponents for Backlash.

Bray Wyatt took a break from WWE for this reason

The reason Wyatt took a break is because he and his partner JoJo Offerman just celebrated the birth of their second child, Hyrie, who was born on May 28, after a pregnancy they kept away from the press.

Fortunately, the character of Wyatt has the peculiarity of being able to be present without the need for him to be physically on the recording, which has allowed him to extend his time out a little more to be with the family.

The final fight between Strowman and Wyatt is expected to be at WWE SummerSlam, one year after The Fiend’s debut on a PPV, where he would possibly end up crowned WWE Universal Champion, therefore, it is possible that after Extreme Rules we will see the emergence of the demon among the personalities of the fighter.

Since his loss to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia, The Fiend has been unable to regain his credibility within the strings, so SummerSlam is expected to be a reboot and come to refresh one of the company’s most interesting characters.

