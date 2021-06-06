His 10 best movies you have to see

Kate winslet She is one of the great actresses in Hollywood, and these are the best films in which she has participated, according to IMdB notes. Of course, iconic films such as’Titanic‘and also more recent works like’Steve Jobs‘. Very particular: Kate Winslet.

There are stars that come and go, but Kate winslet It is a safe value in Hollywood. And it is on her own merits: since the 90s, the actress has been demonstrating her incredible talent for acting, her fierce commitment to all her roles and her chameleon ability to get into any character.

Many remember her as the rebellious Rose from ‘Titanic‘, one of her most famous films and the work that catapulted her to fame in the late 90s. Now, since then, Winslet has not stopped growing, either getting her Oscar for Best Actress for’The Reader‘(and has been nominated six other times, for films like’Sense and Sensibility‘, the adaptation of Jane Austen, and’Steve Jobs‘, with Michael Fassbender) or conquering television with such acclaimed series as’Mildred Pierce‘(for which he won the Emmy) and the recent’Mare of Easttown‘(for which he could easily win the second Emmy). Without a doubt, her career is worthy of admiration, going from the ‘blockbuster’ to her role as a villain in the saga ‘Divergent‘or your participation in the next’Avatar 2‘even his roles in more’ indies ‘productions such as the beloved one’Forget about me!‘by Michel Gondry or one of his latest works,’Ammonite‘. Exhausted? We are not surprised! Winslet has not stopped working in almost 30 years in the industry. And what still lies ahead.

By means of a formula that combines the stockings from his movies on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB (the most complete databases on the Internet in terms of the taste of the critics and the public, respectively), we have put together a Top 10 with the best films that have Kate Winslet in their cast. Be careful, we are not talking about her best performances, but about the best films in which she has worked. Do you agree with the resulting selection?

10 Contagion (Steven Soderbergh, 2011)

It is surprising that Soderbergh’s film, in which Winslet had a brief role playing a scientist, closes the list by leaving out titles such as ‘The Reader’ (for which the actress won the first Oscar of her career) or ‘Revolutionary Road’ . The good note that the film has on Rotten Tomatoes (8.4) favors its entry into the ranking.

Average grade: 7.5

9 Jude (Michael Winterbottom, 1996)

Adaptation of the novel ‘Jude, the dark one’ by Thomas Hardy in which Wisnlet played Sue Bridehead, a woman well ahead of her time (the 19th century) who establishes a relationship, first of friendship, and then something else, with his cousin Jude (Christopher Eccleston).

Average grade: 7.55

8 Secret Games (Todd Field, 2006)

The actress received her fifth non-Oscar nomination for her role in this crossover film in which she plays a bored mother who befriends a married man, played by Patrick Wilson.

Average grade: 7.8

7 Steve Jobs (Danny Boyle, 2015)

Winslet received her seventh Oscar nomination, and won the fourth Golden Globe of her career, for playing Joanna Hoffman, personal assistant to the genius of Apple, in this biopic that was, until this week, the last film of the actress released in our country.

Average grade: 7.9

6 Discovering Neverland (Marc Forster, 2004)

Winslet was Sylvia Llewelyn Davies, the woman who somehow inspired ‘Peter Pan’, in this film that tells the story of friendship between the writer JM Barrie and Sylvia and their children. The film won the Oscar for Best Soundtrack.

Average grade: 8.05

5 Titanic (James Cameron, 1997)

Without a doubt the best known film of his career and the one that gave him the status of Hollywood star. The true story of the sinking of the Titanic, told from the point of view of two lovers from very different social classes, dazzled audiences around the world and won 11 Oscars. Winslet received the second nomination of her career, but lost the statuette to the Helen Hunt of ‘Best … impossible’.

Average grade: 8.25

4 Celestial Creatures (Peter Jackson, 1994)

Winslet made her film debut in 1994 with Peter Jackson in this film in which, together with Melanie Lynskay, she interprets the story of two schoolmates who create an imaginary world full of fantasy to isolate themselves from their surroundings. Winner of the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival.

Average grade: 8.3

3 Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh, 1996)

The actress was Ophelia in this adaptation of Shakespeare’s play which, despite being a commercial failure, garnered 4 Oscar nominations. She won the Empire Award for Best British Actress for her role in the film.

Average grade: 8.65

2 Sense and sensitivity (Ang Lee, 1995)

Ang Lee directed the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name in which Winslet played Marianne, the middle of the three Dashwood sisters. Emma Thompson won an Oscar for the film’s screenplay and Winslet received her first nomination.

Average grade: 8.75

1 Forget about me! (Michel Gondry, 2004)

One of the quintessential cult films of the past decade, it tells the story of a young woman (Kate Winslet) who decides to erase from her memory all the painful memories of her relationship with her ex (Jim Carrey). The latter, upon discovering it, asks the doctor who has treated her to do the same with him, but things will not turn out as expected. Winslet received her fourth Oscar nomination, but the award that year went to Hillary Swank from “Million Dollar Baby.”

Average grade: 8.85

