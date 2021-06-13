His 10 best films, including ‘The Queen’

Best Helen Mirren movies

There are actresses who are capable of anything, and Helen mirren is one of them, as testifies this list of his best movies. The veteran British actress is famous for donning various royal crowns, from Charlotte to Elizabeth II, but throughout her career she has touched on genres from fast-paced action to hilarious comedy, romantic drama to epic fantasy. There is no genre that escapes this British acting lady. She is capable of winning an Oscar (and being nominated for a few more) and also delightedly enlisting in the cast of the saga of ‘Fast & furious‘(We will see it again in the ninth installment of the action franchise).

‘The Queen‘is one of the films for which we will most remember Mirren, who stepped into the shoes of the British monarch well before the premiere of’ The Crown ‘and made a portrait full of edges. But before this Stephen Frears film, Mirren had already tasted royal honeys in ‘The madness of King George‘, where he gave life to Queen Charlotte of England while dealing in her palatial tensions with a mental and sentimental situation worthy of tragicomedy. Of course the crown suits him, but that does not mean that he did not know how to put himself in the shoes of the service: he did it in ‘Gosford Park’, in which he continues to be one of the best performances of his career. Oscar meat, the actress has also touched very different genres such as fantasy, in the acclaimed and epic ‘Excalibur‘where the Arthurian myth was brought to life in the most iconic way, and the thriller, with films like’Spies from heaven‘. And he even gave life to one of the most famous figures of classic Hollywood: the nosy columnist Hedda Hopper, in ‘Trumbo. The Hollywood Blacklist‘.

Mirren is one of the greats of cinema in the UK, and also in Hollywood, and we celebrate her legacy (and what lies ahead) with a selection of his best films. Which is your favorite?

10 Trumbo. The Hollywood Blacklist (Jay Roach, 2015)

How the actress likes to travel back in time, with or without a crown. Here you immerse yourself in the Hollywood of the 40s, a time of censorship and witch hunts that seriously affected the work of Dalton trumbo, the highest paid screenwriter in the industry at the time (and who here plays Bryan cranston). Her political ideas cost her dearly, but all these scandals came in handy for the famous gossip columnist Hedda Hopper, played by Mirren in the film, and which allowed her to bring out her more charismatic and less content side.

9 The cook, the thief, his wife and her lover (Peter Greenaway, 1989)

The actress, in addition to trying numerous genres and types of stories, did not wrinkle her face at controversial films like this one by Peter greenaway. In it, she plays a woman abused by her husband, a gangster who turns her aside in favor of a younger woman and against whom she will seek revenge. It earned a high rating for movie theaters for its explicit violence, but beyond all those movie quirks, Mirren’s performance was flawless.



8 Spies from the Sky (Gavin Hood, 2015)

Helen Mirren was not left without trying the addictive honeys of the thriller with this applauded film by Gavin hood, where she plays a British military intelligence colonel who leads an operation to catch a group of dangerous terrorists, but everything goes wrong and difficult decisions will have to be made. The actress is superb in one of her most recent roles, capturing the tension through which the plot is taking us through the veteran both hers and that of her fictional character.

7 Hitchcock (Sacha Gervasi, 2012)

Behind a great man there is always a great woman whom History has never recognized, and without whom the “genius” would not have become what it is, either through the invisible work of caring or, directly, by a professional collaboration in the shadows. In the case of Alfred Hitchcock, was the second. Mirren played in this film Alma HitchcockHis wife, who was not only a pacifying force in the director’s filming, but also a creative force that praised the teacher. Sacha Gervasi In this film he tells the process of creating one of his most mythical films, ‘Psycho’, and Mirren dignifies Mrs. Hitchcock.

6 The Long Good Friday (John Mackenzie, 1980)

In the years when she played the first big roles of her acting career, Mirren co-starred in this mob thriller directed by John MacKenzie, in which she plays the girlfriend of a gangster played by Bob Hoskins. He, who wants to become a respectable businessman, but mysterious bombings threaten to destabilize his plans with other mafias. A film that portrays a very specific moment, with the violence of the IRA in Northern Ireland in the background, and a most intense story.

5 The Madness of King George (Nicholas Hytner, 1994)

Helen Mirren likes to play queens in a good palace drama, and she proved it by example with this acclaimed film by Nicholas hytner 90s. In it, she plays Carlota, the Queen of England, who deals with her mental and sentimental situation between drama and comedy. Her role so convinced the public that she sneaked into the nominees for Best Actress at the Oscars, breaking all the predictions and bets of that year (which included the ‘Forrest Gump’ actresses). Since then, there is no one who has resisted the actress when she wears a crown on her head.

4 Excalibur (John Boorman, 1981)

When we think of the legend of King Arthur in the movies, few adaptations have been more epic than that of John boorman in the 80s. The director signed this ambitious adaptation of the story from Uther Pendragon to the Knights of the Round Table, passing through Helen Mirren’s Morgana. At just 36 years old, the actress gave life to the legendary sorceress, Arthur’s sister and Merlin’s apprentice, who finds here perhaps one of her most malevolent versions, in part because she adopts some classic functions of the Lady of the Lake.

3 The Last Season (Michael Hoffman, 2009)

After winning the Oscar for ‘The Queen’, Helen Mirren was nominated again for this film by Michael Hoffman, where he shares a cast with another veteran like Christopher Plummer and a rising actor like James mcavoy. In such good company, she brilliantly portrayed Leon Tolstoy’s wife, Sofya, as she tries to deal with the lifestyle they have been forced into after her husband’s fame as a writer, and also the struggle to keep his job after his death. A remarkable biopic in which Mirren is, as usual, stunning.

2 Gosford Park (Robert Altman, 2001)

The critics were full of praise for this film of Robert Altman, an icon of the New Hollywood who signed one of his last works here. And it wouldn’t have been the same without a golden high school like Mirren, who earned her second Oscar nomination with her performance (which she didn’t win). The story is set in a large mansion in the 1930s, where a wealthy couple invites family and friends for a hunting party. The relations between this elite and the servants of the house will be the center of the film, an appetizer of what the screenwriter Julian Fellowes would turn into ‘Downton Abbey’. The veteran actress has a scene at the end of the film that may well be the best performance sample of her career.

1 The Queen (Stephen Frears, 2006)

There is no Helen Mirren movie more iconic than this one. For something she took the Oscar for Best Actress. His portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II of England will remain in the annals of British royal cinema. The film, directed by Stephen Frears, takes us to a very specific time in the life of the monarch (which can be seen in greater detail in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’), just after the death of Princess Diana, her daughter-in-law, and the conversations with him Prime Minister, Tony blair, to celebrate a national mourning. A strange choice in a life full of great milestones, but it worked perfectly thanks to Mirren’s acting conviction. There is no doubt that she is the Queen.



