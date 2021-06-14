His 10 best films, from ‘Leon’ to ‘Jackie’

There are actors who spend their whole lives in front of a camera, and Natalie Portman is one of them. Since he made his debut in a big way at age 13 in the movie ‘Leon, the professional‘, the Israeli-born actress has not stopped accumulating projects of all kinds, from independent productions to massive franchises such as Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). His versatility, his dedication, his charisma, his chameleon attitude … Everything has contributed to build his legacy, which, as we will see in this list of his best movies, is already incredible. And that still has a lot of future ahead of it in Hollywood!

Portman has been praised throughout his nearly thirty-year career for films like ‘Closer’ by Mike nichols, ‘Annihilation’ of Alex garland, ‘To any other place’ of Wayne wang and of course ‘Black Swan’ from Darren aronofsky, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2010. She was also Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy of the ‘Star Wars’ saga (‘ The Phantom Menace ‘,’ The Clone Wars’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith ‘). Has worked with Terrence malick (‘Song to Song’, ‘Knight of cups’), Wong kar-wai (‘My blueberry nights’), Wes anderson (‘Trip to Darjeeling’), Milos Forman (‘The ghosts of Goya’), Tim Burton (‘Mars Attacks!’), Woody Allen (‘Everyone says I love you’), Michael Mann (‘Heat’), Xavier Dolan (‘The Death & Life of John F. Donovan’), Pablo Larrain (‘Jackie’) and has even directed herself in her directorial debut with ‘A story of love and darkness‘.

Not all are on this list. Unfortunately, some important films have been left out of his filmography, such as his role as Jane foster in the Thor movies in the MCU (which he will resume soon in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’), and also titles such as the historical ‘The Boleyn sisters‘, the western’Jane’s revenge‘and the recent and fascinating’Vox Lux: The Price of Fame‘. Even so, the ten films that we have selected as the best by Natalie Portman will not disappoint you, and they are the essential ones for which you should start to know the actress’s filmography in depth.

Black Swan (2010)

The movie that gave him Oscar for Best Actress could not be missing from this list. Directed by Darren aronofsky, Portman gave life to a dancer in search of perfection, and who ends up losing herself in that dichotomy of the white swan and the black swan of ‘Swan Lake’ by Tchaikovsky. In this psychological thriller full of surprises and shocking moments, the actress was able to unleash her talent, and also put her knowledge of ballet to use.

Jackie (2016)

Portman captured the essence of Jackie kennedy in this movie of Pablo Larrain, and she did so by embodying it in one of the most difficult moments of her life: right after her husband, the president John F. Kennedy, has been shot and killed. With blood covering her iconic pink suit, Jackie faces not only trauma, but also the anticipation of an entire country. The actress is one of the pillars that led this film to become one of the best of the year.

Leon the professional (1994)

Natalie Portman’s debut in the cinema came at the age of 13 in this film by Luc besson. And what a presentation to the world! The actress played a girl who sees how her family is murdered by an associate of her drug dealer father and ends up living with Léon (Jean Reno), a lonely and mysterious neighbor who turns out to be a hit man. A very young Portman conveyed the rage and thirst for revenge of a young girl, and also exhibited great chemistry with her co-star. The result? A classic from the 90s.

Annihilation (2018)

No genre has been left out of Portman, not even science fiction. In this movie of Alex garland (‘Ex Machina’), based on the novel by Jeff vandermeer, plays a biologist determined to find her husband, who has disappeared into a strange area dominated by an alien force. She and four other scientists (Jennifer jason leigh, Gina rodriguez, Tessa thompson Y Tuva Novotny) enter what is known as zone X, from where no one has returned before, and what they will find will leave them frozen.

V for Vendetta (2005)

Natalie Portman is no stranger to comic book adaptations, and we’re not just referring to her involvement as Jane Foster in Marvel. This comic by Alan moore was brought to the big screen in 2005 with a script by the sisters Lana and Lily Wachowski, and it has become one of the actress’s most revered films, both for the legion of fans who already had the original material and for its revolutionary message. Set in the Britain of the near future, a masked vigilante known as V (Hugo weaving) plans to strike a coup at the fascist government led by a tyrant (John hurt). A call to arms and freedom in dark times.

Something in common (Garden state) (2004)

Another change of record from Portman, who dominates them all, we saw in this independent film directed by and starring Zach Braff (the protagonist of ‘Scrubs’). In it, the actress gives life to a young woman with some psychological problems who will find in the character of Braff a kindred soul, someone with whom she can rediscover herself. She’s all spontaneity and charisma, and she manages to overcome the ‘Manic Pixie Dream Girl’ stereotype.

The ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy (1999 – 2005)

Here we sneak three films (‘The Phantom Menace’, ‘The Clone War’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’, which correspond to the first three episodes -chronologically- of the ‘Star Wars’ saga) in which Natalie Portman played the same character: Padme Amidala, Queen of Naboo and representative of her people in a Senate that begins to turn towards fascism. Under the orders of George Lucas, the actress gave life to the one who would become the mother of Luke and Leia Skywalker, in one of the most massive roles of her career.

Anywhere else (1999)

Portman was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in this film by Wayne wang, in which he knew how to measure himself with the great Susan Sarandon, who played his mother. The story revolves around a woman who decides to abandon her second husband and move with her daughter to Beverly Hills, with the intention of turning the teenager into a Hollywood star. But the young woman is not at all happy with all these changes and her mother’s plans. Sarandon and Portman are an unsurpassed couple as mother and daughter.

Blinded by Desire (Closer) (2004)

Natalie Portman’s first Oscar nomination came with this supporting role in the film. Mike nichols, where she appeared with a pink wig that would be more iconic if ‘Lost in translation’ hadn’t already done it. Needless to say, this does not affect at all the brilliant performance of the actress, who steals the camera’s attention as one of the four corners of a love affair along with Julia Roberts, Jude Law Y Clive owen.

A story of love and darkness (2015)

Not content with having an acclaimed acting career, Natalie Portman launched herself into directing in 2015 with this adaptation of the memoir by Amos Oz, the Israeli writer who advocated a solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. In fact, the actress has been very critical of the role of her country of origin in this disproportionate and bloody war, and she used this film to put her cards on the table. Starring herself, she follows a boy who grows up in war-ravaged Jerusalem and ends up becoming an essential figure in that same conflict.

