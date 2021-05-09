His 10 best films as an actor

George Clooney

We celebrate the birthday of George Clooney reviewing his best films as an actor, where he demonstrated his versatility and star quality. The list includes movies like ‘Michael clayton‘,’Good night and good luck‘ Y ‘Syriana‘, for which he won his only acting Oscar. When George Clooney starred on the cover of PHOTOGRAMS.

Few Hollywood stars have the elegance, weight, and prestige of George Clooney, who both as an actor and a director has made his mark on the industry and, as an activist, is also fighting to make the world a better place. Rose to fame with the series ‘ER’, a stratospheric hit of the 90s, and boosted by that springboard, he built a diverse and exciting career.

A career that has been full of successes (as his multiple Oscar nominations attest) and also the occasional resounding failure (yes, we look at you, ‘Batman & robin‘). His versatility has taken him through the world of superheroes, through hooligan genre films (‘Open till dawn‘) and political dramas and thrillers (from’Syriana‘, for which he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor) until ‘Michael clayton‘), for the most iconic’ heist movies ‘(the saga’Ocean’s‘) and by politically conscious historical portraits (‘Good night and good luck‘). He has worked with great directors, from the Coen brothers (repeatedly, in addition, with films such as’Burn after reading‘ Y ‘Hail, Caesar‘) to Alfonso Cuarón (‘Gravity‘) and Alexander Payne (‘The descendants‘).

And that’s only part of his career! As a director, Clooney expanded his legend in Hollywood. And it is that he chose inspiring, political, provocative and conscientious stories, ranging from ‘The Ides of March‘until recently’Midnight sky‘, released on Netflix and which addresses a future hit by the effects of climate change. As a producer, too, he won an Oscar for the film. ‘Argo‘by Ben Affleck. There is no one to stop him.

To celebrate this fantastic legacy, we select his ten essential films. Those titles that you cannot miss to understand the dimension of George Clooney, in this case, as an actor. Now, we know: we have left out some very beloved films that we also love, but we assure you that this selection will not disappoint you.

Out of sight (A very dangerous romance) (Steven Soderbergh, 1998)

Sure, the ER series had catapulted him to fame in the early 1990s, but this movie helped broaden his place and legend in Hollywood. George Clooney starred alongside Jennifer Lopez this thriller between romance and the ‘heist movie’, of course directed by Steven Soderbergh (with which a few years later he would make ‘Ocean’s Eleven’). Two ‘sex-symbols’ dedicated to action, with characters that helped them exploit all that charisma and ‘sex appeal’, and confirming their place in the industry as everyone’s erotic dream.

Three Kings (David O. Russell, 1999)

It is one of the most shocking and risky films of George Clooney, a war satire that mixes comedy, drama, adventure, action and bad milk. Next to Mark Wahlberg Y Ice cube he plays those three kings referred to in the title, who are nothing more than military men of different ranks waiting like rain in May for the end of the war in Iraq. Although their wait becomes something more exciting when they find a map that can lead them to a treasure, and that adventure mutates into a journey of discovery, of opening their eyes to tragedy and recovering a bit of humanity.

Syriana (Stephen Gaghan, 2005)

With ‘Syriana’ came her Oscar. George Clooney won the award for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance in this film based on the novel (and true story) of Robert Baer. The actor plays precisely him, a CIA agent who spent his entire life working in the Middle East investigating terrorists. Set in Beirut in the 80s, the film is a pure spy thriller where Clooney delivers one of the best performances of his career.

Good night and good luck (George Clooney, 2005)

Following his directing debut with the notable ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’, George Clooney was confirmed as a director to be reckoned with with this 2005 film, nominated for 6 Oscars. Set in 1953, it narrates the real confrontation between the journalist and presenter Edward R. Murrow (David Strathairn) and his producer Fred Friendly (George Clooney) against Joseph McCarthy, the one of the ‘McCarthyism’ and the “witch hunt” in the panic anti-communist. A plea for freedom of expression that Clooney championed in front of and behind the cameras.

The ‘Ocean’s’ saga (2001 – 2007)

Yes, here we are going to cheat a bit to bring together three films, which are part of the most famous ‘heist’ saga of recent decades. And it was partly thanks to a George Clooney who, in the role of Danny Ocean, got just the right point of mischief, charisma, arrogance and intelligence, the perfect leader for a gang of infallible thieves where we found Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don cheadle, Bernie mac Y Casey affleck, among others. Not forgetting Julia Roberts as her ex and Andy García as the owner of the casino they are trying to scam. Under the direction of Steven Soderbergh, Clooney shone in every movie in the trilogy. And that is why they are the most famous films of his filmography.

Michael Clayton (Tony Gilroy, 2007)

In this film, George Clooney He plays a man who puts out fires, figuratively speaking: his job is to remove the dirty laundry of his law firm’s important clients as quickly and efficiently as possible. He is a mysterious character, the perfect agent for the powers that be, and Clooney portrays him with disarming confidence and charisma. Especially when the Iceman is faced with a real ethical dilemma, and now, at last, he sees the consequences of his actions before him. Directed by Tony gilroy, is without a doubt one of the best films of his filmography.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wes Anderson, 2009)

If you haven’t seen this movie by Wes anderson in original version, you have missed one of the best performances of George Clooney. The actor voices the protagonist fox in this ‘stop-motion’ adaptation of the tale of Roald dahl, and he does it exuding charisma and comedy and melancholy, and thousands of nuances that make his character come to life. And it does not matter if he is an animal, because his conflicts are human: after all, an unhappy husband and father who realizes that life has not turned out as he expected. Her role reminds us of how a good sound performance can make a difference.

Up in the air (Jason Reitman, 2009)

This drama about the miseries of the post-crisis world could not be missed, where George Clooney plays a guy who fires people. It is not your decision, it is only to execute the order and witness the crying, despair and anger. The story of Jason reitman It has touches of comedy, but it is still a stark portrait of a terrible and cruel reality. In addition, it combines it with the study of a character in search of a direction in life. An incredible mix of sensations, one of lime and another of sand, and a Clooney who knows exactly what he has to do.

The descendants (Alexander Payne, 2011)

As demonstrated by its Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, this film by Alexander Payne It started from a shiny material, but it would not have been the same without George Clooney. The actor knew how to find that very complicated point between the melodrama of tears and the comedy of the absurd, between the miseries and joys of life. In the film, he plays a father who must find a way to reconnect with his daughters (Shailene woodley Y Amara miller) and, also, rethinking life after his wife falls into a coma due to an accident. At the same time, the title refers to the inheritance that their ancestors of the Hawaiian royalty left them on the island, and that now they must decide whether to sell or not. A film with multiple conflicts and a lot of humanity.

Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón, 2013)

Even if Sandra Bullock be the protagonist of this movie by Alfonso Cuaron, which earned him the Oscar for Best Direction and another six in technical categories, there is invaluable, albeit discreet, value in what he does George Clooney. His secondary role is also the role of mentor: Matt Kowalski is the veteran who will help the protagonist to overcome the moment of absolute tension in which she finds herself. His performance is warm and emotional, and gives us one of the most shocking moments of the film.

