Hirving Lozano’s goal at Napoli vs Udinese (Video)

The Mexican Hirving lozano took advantage of a goalkeeper error to catch De Paul off guard and win the position to score in the 56th minute, and extend the advantage of the Napoli about Udinese

Lozano reached 15 goals this season, 10 in the league, three in the Italian Cup and one in the Europa League, closing the championship in a great way, scoring two goals in his last two games.

Napoli knows that a victory would put them in second position with 73 points; however, he will have to wait for results from Atalanta and Milan, who have two more units than Gattuso’s team.

The Mexican team has a more affordable schedule compared to Juventus, Milan and Atalanta. Their next game will be against Fiorentina and the last game of the season is against Hellas Verona.