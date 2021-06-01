Hirving Lozano reinforcement of Real Madrid? Ancelotti and his weakness for ‘El Chucky’

Real Madrid has made the return of the Italian coach official, Carlo Ancelotti, who will take over after the resignation of the French coach, Zinedine Zidane, So the Mexican fans for the merengue team began to be excited about the arrival of the Aztec player, Hirving ‘El Chucky’ Lozano, one of Carletto’s weaknesses in recent years.

The idea of ​​the Mexican fans is based on the excellent relationship that exists between the skilled striker of the Mexican National Team and the Italian coach, who is responsible for Chucky making the jump of PSV to Napoli from Serie A dand Italy two seasons ago, as it was one of their requests in the transfer market.

Before his contract with Napoli, Ancelotti had already expressed his admiration for the good game of Hirving Lozano, because during his participation in the broadcasts of the 2108 World Cup in Russia with TUDN, Carletto had sent positive comments towards the former Pachuca.

For a change, at the beginning of this 2021 and as Everton coach of the English Premier League, Ancelotti again threw flowers at Lozano, ensuring that Chucky is and will continue to be a very special player for him, predicting a great year in Italy in the next season.

“For me, Lozano continues to be an excellent striker. The adaptation in the first year is considered. Next year will be another story,” said the coach.

At that time, Everton had been put as a possible destination for Chucky Lozano for the 2021-2022 Season, this due to Napoli’s need to sell some of its assets to solve a financial crisis, which was accentuated by not qualifying for the UEFA champions league.

How much does Hirving Lozano cost?

The Mexican is valued at 45 million euros, his highest valuation in the market, so Napoli would be recovering a large part of the investment made a couple of years ago, when they paid 35 million euros to PSV of the Netherlands.

Who would you compete against at Real Madrid?

In case of signing with the meringues, Lozano would find himself competing with players like Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio and Rodrygo, mainly, although he could also fight Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior on the right wing.

