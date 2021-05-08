Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s goal in Spezia vs Napoli (Video)

Hirving lozano scored the fourth goal of Napoli on his first ball that he touched when entering change in the second half. The Mexican pushed the ball after receiving an assist from Victor Oshimen in the 79th minute.

Together, led by Gattuso, they are winning the game 1-4, against Spezia, which is in sixteenth position in Serie A, while the Neapolitan team will reach 70 units, ranking second.

Lozano has lost ground in the starting XI since his injury that took him away for nearly five weeks. Before the meeting, the Italian strategist pointed out that he was not in his best physical moment, which has caused him to be a substitute since his return.

With this score, Loznao reached 59 goals in his European career, surpassing the 53 that Hugo Sánchez had with 25 years. Napoli will have an important season closure in search of qualifying for the Champions League