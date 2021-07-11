Hirving “Chucky” Lozano comes out on a stretcher after a terrible injury in the Gold Cup (VIDEO)

Hirving ”el Chucky” Lozano, forward of the Mexican National Team, suffered a terrible injury in the duel against the Trinidad and Tobago National Team, on date 1 of the group stage of the Gold Cup.

In the first minutes of the match, “el Chucky” Lozano entered the area and was displaced from behind, causing him to end up hitting goalkeeper Marvin Philip with his head on the knee.

The impact ended up causing Hirving Lozano to suffer a kind of “whiplash”, because, despite going forward with the momentum, the head ended up “bouncing” backwards due to the force of the impact.

Lozano remained on the field of play lying down until the whistler stopped the game for a corner kick, so that the medical team of the Mexican National Team entered to check on the striker, who also suffered a cut to his face.

After being immobilized with the help of the stadium’s medical services, Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano was immediately taken by ambulance to a hotel near AT&T Stadium.

Although a preliminary report on the health of Hirving Lozano has not yet been issued, the injury could be a cervical sprain, which has a recovery time of between one and three months.

