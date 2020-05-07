By Rodolfo León

Instead of becoming an electrical engineer as planned, Hironobu Sakaguchi he helped develop one of the most memorable RPGs of all time. This man is not only responsible for working on the development of Chrono Trigger, but also was responsible for creating the saga of Final Fantasy.

Beside Masafumi Miyamoto, Sakaguchi started working on Square Soft in the 80s, this after dropping out of college to pursue his passion: video games.

Sakaguchi He had several problems managing to develop a good game, so in the end he decided to invest all the money he had left in a title that would become his last. This game was known as Final Fantasy, perhaps the most significant JRPG of all time.

Name “Final Fantasy” it later became synonymous with RPG, as each title was bigger and better than the last.

Very few games can be compared to the success of Final Fantasy during the 90s, with Final Fantasy VII being considered one of the best games ever created. Sakaguchi also participated in other excellent titles like Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve and Xenogears.

In 2004, Sakaguchi left Square Enix to create Mistwalker, his own video game studio that brought us some great experiences like Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey.

