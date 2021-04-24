Hiring car insurance is up to 44% cheaper if done with a broker

Study of the consulting firm Prisma

THE WORLD

Madrid

Updated Friday, 23 April 2021 – 13:23

Take out car insurance It is 44% cheaper through an insurance broker than if it is done through another means, according to a study prepared by the consulting firm Prisma, which analyzes the periodic behavior of the evolution of the price of insurance in Spain contracted through these professionals. The sample was based on 799,559 policies of the main companies. These are both new insurance and renewed in 2019 and 2020.

Thus, the report indicates an average price of car insurance of 380 in 2019 and from 369 in 2020, compared to the 683 that, for example, the comparator Kelisto.es announced. In addition, if the policies through the brokers fell on average 11 in 2020, the comparator collects that they increased by 24 euros.

Reasoned comparison of offers

Higinio Iglesias, CEO of E2K (Prisma’s parent company) points out that “the broker independently markets policies from multiple insurers and his training allows him to interpret market keys for the benefit of the consumer. In a multichannel distribution model, it offers a reasoned comparison of auto insurance versus automated comparisons. This influences the quality of the product, the price, and consequently the effectiveness of the insurance contracted. ”

Also, remember that these professionals (independent versus insurance companies) must inform the client of the contract that in their opinion should be signed, offering the coverage that best suits their needs. In addition, he is obliged to provide “the beneficiary of the insurance the information he claims about any of the clauses of the policy and in the event of a claim, to provide you with assistance and advice ”

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

