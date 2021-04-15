Hiring a cheap mobile rate, what should you look for?

Hiring a mobile rate is not as simple as it may seem. Years ago the offer was very limited, there were times when you could only choose between two operators and, although there were already differences in those days, comparing and choosing was a matter of no more than five minutes. And, in addition, it is not only that now there is much more offer, it is also there are many more characteristics that you should pay attention to, because they are the ones that, in the end, will make the difference

A cheap mobile rate should not be, in any case, synonymous with a service limited in benefits and characteristics. There is a widespread belief that quality and price have a directly proportional relationship, but this is not the case. It is true that higher rates can include premium features and services, and that is what makes the difference, but a cheap mobile rate is only competitive if it is tailored to the needs of users.

The problem is that, on many occasions, we find huge lists accompanied by #muchotexto that makes it difficult to focus on what is important, on what you should really value when choosing a mobile rate. To help you in that process, we tell you what should you demand from a pricing plan so that your rate does not limit you.

5G network

The rollout of 5G has already begun and, although its reach is still very limited today, it will not take too long to see how operators are expanding their reach. Do you think that, today, it does not matter that your rate offers you 5G connectivity when you need it? Well, think about it, because it is possible that in a short time you will regret not having taken it into account.

Unlimited calls

Staring at the clock every time you make a call is a habit of the past and one that should be banished from our lives. The rates that impose a maximum of minutes per month translate into calls that in the end you don’t make… and what is the point of your mobile rate being the reason for not making a call? Look for a cheap mobile rate, but that does not limit your communication needs.

That you do not lack data

Although telephones have traditionally been used to talk, the smartphone revolution has changed the paradigm, making our mobiles become work tools, leisure devices, day-to-day assistants … and furthermore, they are still telephones. A key element for this is mobile connectivity, and your rate cannot limit your life with an insufficient data plan for your needs.

In this regard, you should pay special attention to several important points:

Do not underestimate the use that you will make of the data. Hiring a cheap mobile rate without putting in value the number of gigs per month it includes may mean that on the 10th you are already desperately looking for WiFi networks to connect, because you have exhausted your monthly plan. Some rates, such as those of Vodafone yu, offer you unlimited data for certain uses, such as access to messaging services and social networks. In this way, even if you are an intensive user of the networks, you will not have to worry about data consumption, since at this point there are no limits.In addition, you can also find extensions that, for example, for a few euros more they also offer you unlimited data to access streaming and online video services. What’s the point if you don’t spend something today, lose it forever? If a month, for whatever reason, you have not used all the data of your rate, why should you lose it? When looking for a cheap mobile rate you should make sure the gigs are stackable.

Price without surprises, invoices without scares

Why, if my rate was supposed to be 20 euros, did I get a receipt for 47 euros? To avoid these scares, it is key that your operator guarantees that it is the final price (VAT included) of what you have contracted, and that only those uses not included in it and clearly identified will result in a higher cost. Beware of some cheap mobile rates that, in the end, end up being more expensive than premium.

Do not get dizzy with the rates

Some operators have endless lists of plans and rates, with so many options that in many cases users end up doubting, and in some cases even not remembering exactly what they have contracted. More than five plans are already beginning to be an excessive number. Better a short and refined selection, such as the four rates (two contract and two prepaid) that Vodafone yu offers.

No permanence

When you contract a rate with an operator, you usually want that relationship to last as long as possible, but sometimes, for many different reasons, you may want or find yourself in need of having to change. In case this is the case, make sure that your mobile rate will not try to hold you back through a mandatory period of stay. Don’t let a bad choice stop you from enjoying your freedom.

That it offers you mobile phones in promotion

What you need from your smartphone today may have nothing to do with what you will need tomorrow. Thus, it is not only important to choose a flexible mobile rate, it is also important that your operator helps you, with offers and promotions, to change phones when you need to.

The cheap mobile rate you choose should be adapted to you, not you to it, and with the characteristics that we have described here, you will surely find the one that best suits your needs and with which you will feel most satisfied from the first day and over time.