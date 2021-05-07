Hipee, the smartwatch that monitors blood pressure backed by Xiaomi | Technology

Xiaomi has launched a watch capable of monitoring our blood pressure in just a few seconds.

While Apple and Samsung are ahead in the smartwatch market, Xiaomi also knows a lot about it. But if we talk entirely about health, the Chinese company also has a company dedicated to launching health wearables, mainly thinking about the consumer.

So it is always advisable to give visibility to products that think about our health, and their last bet It is a watch focused on the control of blood pressure, at any time and in just a few seconds.

The watch comes from the ecological branch of Xiaomi, Hypee, and this product is right now on the Youpin crowdfunding platform where it can already be purchased at a price of $ 77 at the exchange rate.

As we said, Hipee is capable of dynamically track blood pressure over 24 hours, which allows us to measure a very important aspect for our health given that hypertension is a fairly common risk factor in the globalized society in which we find ourselves.

This blood pressure watch makes use of biosensor technology, oscillometric technology, automatic pressurization technology and complemented with soft silicone pressurized air bags allowing the sensors to track more accurately. According to the manufacturer, this watch has a static precision range of ± 3 mmHg.

It also has three modes, including a cycle detection mode, a time measurement mode and also routine blood pressure detection, being able to change from one to another with great ease.

The design is the least careful, but also sufficient for use. It is a one-piece, compact and lightweight watch. The good thing about this device is that it is able to start monitoring blood pressure as soon as the user raises the hand towards the chest, with the palm on the same. This means that the user, in the event of any fatigue or situation, can monitor blood pressure instantly with a simple gesture.

As with all kinds of similar devices, we can pair it with a smartphone via Bluetooth, it also charges very easily through a USB 2.0 port.