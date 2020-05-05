         Hinged MacBooks, an Induction-Charging Magic Keyboard and VR Gloves – Triple Serving of Patents

Apple’s research and development department continues to work at full speed, pandemic through. This is demonstrated by the patents that are coming to usBut today, not one or two, but three new documents have appeared, ranging from new types of hinges to an evolution of the Magic Trackpad, going through a type of glove to use virtual reality interfaces.

Apple seeks to innovate in computers and accessories

The first patent is found on AppleInsider, and it mentions a folding system for laptops that would eliminate the need for a hinge. This would bring several advantages: MacBook Air and Pro could be made from a single piece of aluminum, which would have flexibility to fold in half thanks to being made up of several thin sheets of the material inside.

Also, by being able to do without a hinge, all the moving parts necessary for it could also disappear. Fewer moving parts less chance of breakdown, lighter and thinner. The curve by which the aluminum would bend would be completely smooth and since it does not have the impediment of the hinge that joins two pieces, the possibility of placing more chips and battery behind the screen also appears.

Another patent is brought to us by Patently Apple: a Magic Trackpad that could also be a wireless charging base for iPhones and other accessories. It could be magnetically attached to a Magic Keyboard prepared for it and would even accept the strokes of the Apple Pencil with the idea of ​​equipping the Macs with a small freehand drawing tool.

The accessory could also be magnetically attached to laptops, although the idea is mostly to be used on desktop computers. In this way the Magic Trackpad would be much more versatile. Of course, it would have a rechargeable battery and would communicate with the computer via Bluetooth.

Finally we have, also from Patently Apple, a glove designed to control and interact with augmented and / or virtual reality scenarios. If we compare it with other similar accessories that are sold today we are talking about something much more simplified, more comfortable and attractive to control what the document calls ‘holograms’ that may overlap our field of vision. It could also be used for games, if Apple has plans for it.

Never forget that these types of patents do not guarantee anything: they can be experiments that have been done from Apple Park laboratories and that can be ruled out for whatever reason. Still, it’s always interesting to see what direction Apple engineers are taking to try to innovate. It occurs to me that the first and second patents could be mixed, giving the opportunity to create a trackpad on laptops that also serves as a charging base. Dreaming is free, right?

