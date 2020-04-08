We all know that Indian women have long, thick, shiny and very healthy hair but how do they do it? Check out this natural toner that is very easy to make and that will give you wonderful results.

We all know that Indian women have long, thick, shiny and very healthy hair but how do they do it? Check out this natural toner that is very easy to make and that will give you wonderful results.

And the secret of this tonic is that, precisely, it truly cleanses the hair, from the roots to the ends, which contributes to purifying it.

It is very easy to do and you can add some rose petals so that they have a conditioning effect.

All you need to do is mix in a blender a little parsley, a tuber of ginger and the rose petals (optional).

The mixture passes through a strainer to extract the essential juices. Apply it with the help of a hair brush or an old brush. It is important that you impregnate the hair root and then massage it, so that the nutrients are absorbed.

Leave it current for a minimum of 15 minutes and then rinse.

