Chevrolet Onix was the only model to overcome the barrier of 1,000 units in the period. Surprise again is the performance of medium pickup trucks

After closing April once again at the front, the Chevrolet Onix is ​​still leading the way in the Brazilian market. The only hatch to break 1,000 units in the first half of May, the hatch adds 1,502 plates. Second place went to the Hyundai HB20, with 917 sales. The Volkswagen Gol – which turned 40 on the market this Friday (15) – won the third place on the podium as a birthday present, with 880 units.

Toyota Hilux achieved 769 sales in the fortnight and finished in sixth place.

But with sales still low due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the surprise of the period is the presence of two medium pickup trucks, Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, in the top 7, with 769 and 723 license plates, respectively. In addition to the models mentioned, the list of the 15 best-selling cars in the first half of May also includes the Fiat Toro pickup, which totaled 660 units sold.

With 723 plates, Ford Ranger took seventh place in the overall ranking.

Among the SUVs, the recently launched Chevrolet Tracker is the leader, with 720 license plates, surpassing the Jeep Renegade, with 696 license plates, and the Hyundai Creta, which sold 625 cars in the first 15 days. The data are from Renavam. Check out the bestseller list below.

TOP 10 FORTNIGHT MAY

P.

Car

May

Year

1

Chevrolet Onix

1,502

52,242

2

Hyundai HB20

917

25,752

3

Volkswagen Gol

880

20,183

4

Ford Ka

802

25,263

5

Chevrolet Onix Plus

775

27,511

6

Toyota Hilux

769

11,937

7

Ford Ranger

723

6,305

8

Chevrolet Tracker

720

6,316

9

Jeep Renegade

696

16,021

10

Toyota Corolla

663

14,083

