Chevrolet Onix was the only model to overcome the barrier of 1,000 units in the period. Surprise again is the performance of medium pickup trucks
After closing April once again at the front, the Chevrolet Onix is still leading the way in the Brazilian market. The only hatch to break 1,000 units in the first half of May, the hatch adds 1,502 plates. Second place went to the Hyundai HB20, with 917 sales. The Volkswagen Gol – which turned 40 on the market this Friday (15) – won the third place on the podium as a birthday present, with 880 units.
Toyota Hilux achieved 769 sales in the fortnight and finished in sixth place.
Photo: Toyota / Disclosure
But with sales still low due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the surprise of the period is the presence of two medium pickup trucks, Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, in the top 7, with 769 and 723 license plates, respectively. In addition to the models mentioned, the list of the 15 best-selling cars in the first half of May also includes the Fiat Toro pickup, which totaled 660 units sold.
With 723 plates, Ford Ranger took seventh place in the overall ranking.
Photo: Ford / Disclosure
Among the SUVs, the recently launched Chevrolet Tracker is the leader, with 720 license plates, surpassing the Jeep Renegade, with 696 license plates, and the Hyundai Creta, which sold 625 cars in the first 15 days. The data are from Renavam. Check out the bestseller list below.
TOP 10 FORTNIGHT MAY
P.
Car
May
Year
1
Chevrolet Onix
1,502
52,242
2
Hyundai HB20
917
25,752
3
Volkswagen Gol
880
20,183
4
Ford Ka
802
25,263
5
Chevrolet Onix Plus
775
27,511
6
Toyota Hilux
769
11,937
7
Ford Ranger
723
6,305
8
Chevrolet Tracker
720
6,316
9
Jeep Renegade
696
16,021
10
Toyota Corolla
663
14,083
