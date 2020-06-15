Hillary Clinton, says Deseret Tavares who is part of a sect | Instagram

It was since days ago that the clairvoyant Deseret Tavares shared through her channel Youtube something that impressed everyone as he claimed that Hillary Clinton belonged to a sect.

As you will remember some years ago the former candidate for the United States presidency She was involved in a scandal because personal information had been leaked so that the public could access it.

She was questioned a lot about it, and even began to say that she was related with a sect, which could never be confirmed.

It may interest you: They are genetically modifying animals, humans and bugs: Deseret Tavares

However, in the video that Deseret shared, by the way she was very impressed by what she saw. in his letters that he could not continue talking about it because « they had ordered her to be silent » As you will remember she is fortunate that her predictions are announced as mentioned in past videos.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

-HILLARY CLINTON: … « millions believe that a person like Donald cannot be in charge of the law in our country » -DONALD TRUMP: « because you must be in jail »

Clear and forceful, Hillary has criminal proceedings that, if there is justice, should already be in jail. pic.twitter.com/Ko387mBNp3 – Leonardo Rafael (@leo_valra)

June 14, 2020

Deseret began by talking about the past that was emerging for him. Hillary clinton because he believes that the former candidate moves those kinds of forces It affirms that there are certain people who can have energy and manage it, but to reach a certain point they had to do certain things as Hillary surely did.

« You can study magic, you can practice it and you can take it very far and you can pay a high price for something or just leave it at that, » Deseret said.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

What is the price you have paid to go that far? It was the question that Tavares asked himself before distributing his letters that by the way did not show them, he simply limited himself to interpreting them without showing them to the public.

2Talks that he is a person who has a sect, a secret organization where he controls, mobilizes and transports and imprisons him, who does everything through water or hidden places, who belongs to a group of people who think and have things in common … « Deseret stated.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

After continuing to read the letters, she had to stop and make changes to the question as she looked a little uncomfortable and couldn’t speak much In this regard, perhaps he saw something he should not have, his video was published on May 6, 2020.

Also read: Kim Jong Un is not alive, we see a clone: ​​Deseret Tavares