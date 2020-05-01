“Donald Trump beat her once, he will beat the candidate she chose,” said the campaign chief of the US president, speaking of the Democrat’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

Even if the coronavirus strikes the United States hard, the country is willingly or unwillingly to elect its new president. In six months, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will face outgoing candidate Donald Trump in a duel that promises to be close. Tuesday April 28, Barack Obama’s former vice president received significant support, in the person of Hillary Clinton, a former 2016 presidential candidate facing … Donald Trump. Only, this rally goes badly in the United States, reports in particular RTL. At issue, the charges of sexual assault against Joe Biden.

Charged with sexual assault in 1993

In fact, for the past few weeks, the Democratic candidate has been the target of one of his former parliamentary assistants, Tara Reade. The latter accuses her former boss of having sexually assaulted him in 1993, when he was a senator. The announcement of the support of Hillary Clinton, a fervent defender of women’s rights, therefore represented a golden opportunity for the Trump camp to further discredit its adversary. President Brad Parscale’s campaign manager on Twitter did not fail to relay the news with sarcasm, referring to the Tara Reade affair. He also denounced the “concentration of the establishment” that this association represented to him. And to conclude, bleeding: “Donald Trump has [Hillary Clinton, NDLR] beaten once, he will beat the candidate she chose. ”

There’s no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than @JoeBiden & @HillaryClinton together. Both carry baggage of decades in the DC swamp & both schemed to keep the Dem nomination from Bernie Sanders. @realDonaldTrump beat her once & now he’ll beat her chosen candidate. – Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) April 28, 2020

Connections with controversial figures

Many voices were raised across the country to protest or mock this alliance. On Twitter, Katie Pavlich, a journalist notably contributing to the pro-Trump media Fox News, for example wrote “that Hillary Clinton supported Joe Biden, following his long-standing behavior in support of sexual assailants as long as they are 1) Democrats and 2) that they help stay relevant. ”

Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden, following her longtime pattern of endorsing sexual abusers so long as 1) they are Democrats b) they help her stay relevant – Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 28, 2020

This taste of Hillary Clinton for the controversial personalities was also noted by the president of the association Last Hope USA, who estimates, still on Twitter, that this rallying “is not a surprise because there does not seem to be sexual predator she doesn’t like: Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, her own husband (Bill Clinton, former President of the United States, editor’s note)

and now “Joe the sleepy one”, as Donald Trump nicknamed him.

Biden says Clinton “should have been president of the United States”

Even in the Democratic camp, the news was received with a certain freshness. Congresswoman Jennifer Perelman says the Clinton-Biden alliance is “alienating the independents, angering the progressives and angering the conservatives.” She sums up by explaining that “if you’re trying to win, that’s not the thing to do.” Pro-Palestine writer and activist Rania Khalek, Hillary Clinton “is going to be a shield for Biden […] just as she once helped her husband dodge charges of sexual assault. ” Joe Biden expressed his gratitude to Hillary Clinton, saying that she “should have been president of the United States” instead of Donald Trump.

.