Hilary Duff welcomes her third daughter

“Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21”, wrote Hilary, in a black and white photograph that he published in his ‘feed’, to announce that the girl came into the world three days ago. In the snapshot, the whole family is seen in an inflatable pool, in which the delivery surely took place.

Banks Violet Bair, Luca and Matthew look tenderly at Mae James as her mom holds her in her hands. The photograph, which was published today, has caused a furor on the social network, achieving 1.7 million Likes and just over 13 thousand congratulatory comments.

Mae James Bair was born on March 24, 2021. (Instagram / Hilary Duff)

The famous Ashley Tisdale, Ashlee Simpson Ross, the also new mother Chiara Ferragni, Sophie Turner, Meghan Trainor and Lea Michele, among many others, have turned to Instagram to congratulate the protagonist of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ for this beautiful news.

In his Insta Stories he has shared several images of the girl; his little feet, in another he is holding her in his arms, one more in which he is hugging her, he also showed his new look: a steel blue mane, as well as one more next to his eldest son, who “cannot remove her hands “, and another next to her husband, who gives her a tender kiss.

Hilary Duff is happy with the arrival of Mae James Bair. (Instagram / Hilary Duff)